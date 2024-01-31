Ivanti discloses new zero-day flaw, releases delayed patches

Ivanti Wednesday released patches for two critical zero-day vulnerabilities that were disclosed earlier this month, but also warned customers of two new flaws, including a new zero-day that's under exploitation in the wild.

In a security advisory on Jan. 10, Ivanti detailed two zero-day remote code execution vulnerabilities tracked as CVE-2023-46805 and CVE-2024-21887 that affected Ivanti Policy Secure (IPS) and Ivanti Connect Secure (ICS). One week later, Volexity, which Ivanti credited with discovery, confirmed that 1,700 devices worldwide had been compromised since early December.

Volexity and Mandiant, which also investigated the exploitation activity, attributed the attacks to a Chinese nation-state threat actor. The vendors also revealed that the threat actor deployed web shells to maintain persistent access on vulnerable ICS devices, which makes mitigation even more difficult.

While Ivanti announced the first round of fixes for CVE-2023-46805 and CVE-2024-21887 Wednesday, the software vendor also disclosed two new bugs in ICS and IPS.

One is a privilege escalation vulnerability tracked as CVE-2024-21888, and the other is a server-side request forgery flaw assigned CVE-2024-21893. Ivanti warned that the latter is a zero-day vulnerability that could allow an unauthenticated attacker to access certain restricted resources and is under active exploitation.

"At the time of publication, the exploitation of CVE-2024-21893 appears to be targeted. Ivanti expects the threat actor to change their behavior and we expect a sharp increase in exploitation once this information is public -- similar to what we observed on 11 January following the 10 January disclosure," Ivanti wrote in an updated security advisory.

Ivanti said it has "no evidence" that CVE-2024-21888 is being exploited against customers. Wednesday's patch release included a fix for all four vulnerabilities for ICS versions 9.1R14.4, 9.1R17.2, 9.1R18.3, 22.4R2.2 and 22.5R1.1, and ZTA version 22.6R1.3; however, it is a multistep process.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are recommending as a best practice that customers factory reset their appliance before applying the patch to prevent the threat actor from gaining upgrade persistence in your environment," the advisory said.

Ivanti directed users to a knowledge base article and warned that the process will take three to four hours to complete. In addition to a complicated patching process, Ivanti had pushed back the release date of the patch for the previous zero-day vulnerabilities, which was originally scheduled for the week of Jan. 22.

Ivanti sent the following statement to TechTarget Editorial:

The security of our customers is our top priority. As part of our ongoing investigation, we discovered two additional vulnerabilities in Ivanti Connect Secure and Ivanti Policy Secure. We included a fix for these vulnerabilities and previously identified vulnerabilities in the patch released today, and patches planned for release for additional versions will also include a comprehensive fix. And the patches released on January 31 cover the majority of our customers. We also provided a new mitigation in the best interest of our customers while the remaining patch versions are in development. We strongly encourage customers to apply the patch for their version as it becomes available. While additional patch versions are in development, they should apply the mitigation and run the internal and external ICT.