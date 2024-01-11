Ivanti confirms 2 zero-day vulnerabilities are under attack

CISA urged enterprises to address two Ivanti zero-day vulnerabilities that remain unpatched amid reports of active exploitation by a Chinese nation-state threat actor.

Ivanti published a security advisory Wednesday for an authentication bypass vulnerability tracked as CVE-2023-46805 that affects Ivanti Policy Secure and a command injection flaw assigned CVE-2024-21887 in Ivanti Connect Secure (ICS) versions 9.x and 22.x. The zero-day vulnerabilities warranted a simultaneous alert from CISA warning users and administrators to apply workarounds while Ivanti develops patches. CISA also added the flaws to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog, which requires federal agencies to promptly remediate.

While CISA said Ivanti received reports of exploitation, Ivanti's security advisory did not address that threat. However, a separate blog post published by Volexity Wednesday revealed that the zero-day vulnerabilities were exploited by a nation-state actor. The cybersecurity vendor initially detected suspicious activity during the second week of December.

"Volexity currently attributes this activity to an unknown threat actor it tracks under the alias UTA0178. Volexity has reason to believe that UTA0178 is a Chinese nation-state-level threat actor," Volexity researchers wrote in the blog.

Prior to reporting the flaws to Ivanti, Volexity discovered that UTA0178 chained the zero-day vulnerabilities to achieve unauthenticated remote code execution on vulnerable systems. During the attack, Volexity observed the threat actor stealing configuration data, modifying existing files, downloading remote files and reverse tunneling from the ICS VPN appliance. While Volexity also stressed immediate action, the threat intelligence vendor said mitigations and even patches when released "will not resolve past compromise."

So far, only a limited number of customers have been compromised, but patches are not yet available.

"Ivanti is aware of less than 10 customers impacted by the vulnerabilities," Ivanti said in an email to TechTarget Editorial.

CVE-2023-46805 received a CVSS score of 8.2, and CVE-2024-21887 ranked higher with a 9.1 CVSS score. The latter was discovered in ICS, which features a remote access VPN -- a growing attack vector amid a rise in hybrid work.