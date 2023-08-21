Talent issues grow as chipmakers pursue CHIPS Act money

As interest in CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 funding grows from chipmakers eager to cash in on monies to build manufacturing facilities in the U.S., preparing talent to work those facilities is becoming paramount.

The roughly $280 billion CHIPS Act aims to diversify the semiconductor supply chain through investments in chip manufacturing facilities, research and development and education. The U.S. Department of Commerce oversees $50 billion of that funding, with $39 billion set aside solely for manufacturing incentives. So far, the agency has received 460 statements of interest from semiconductor companies across 42 states to manufacture chips in the U.S.

Meanwhile, agencies like the National Science Foundation are looking to expand education in technologies like semiconductors. Indeed, the CHIPS Act appropriates $200 million for semiconductor workforce training and education activities, according to NSF.

However, the lack of U.S.-based talent is already causing issues, even stalling plans to build out U.S. chip manufacturing capabilities. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC), one of the largest chip builders in the world, said that one of the main reasons it is delaying building a facility in Arizona is due to a shortage of skilled workers.

Though funding opportunities are opening for building manufacturing facilities, questions remain about how CHIPS Act funding will be dispersed for education and training in areas where chipmakers plan to build new facilities, such as TSMC in Arizona and Intel in Ohio, said Glenn O'Donnell, research director at Forrester Research.

"The education element is huge and is not getting enough attention," O'Donnell said. "That's a critical lynchpin in all this stuff working."