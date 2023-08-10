The long wait for CHIPS Act money just got a little longer

With the first anniversary of the CHIPS and Science Act come and gone, the government has yet to release any of the $52.7 billion promised to chip manufacturers, designers and researchers. The U.S. Department of Commerce said this week, however, that it hopes to deliver the first funds by the end of this year.

Much of the delay centers around the crushing number of applications from chip companies and the time it is taking the Commerce Department to go through the applications to determine each applicant's qualifications. Despite hiring in the past few months more than 140 employees dedicated to this task, there have been more than 460 applications and counting filed. These applications represent only the first step in a multistep process to successfully bid for CHIPS Act funds.

"We will start to give out the money later this year," said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo in a press briefing this week. "We're pushing the team to go fast -- but even more importantly, we want them to get it right."

The delay has most affected smaller chipmakers and designers that are heavily reliant on government funding to proceed with plans to build new chip plants and hire qualified personnel. Top-tier chip companies, which also want and need the government funding, have enough financial resources to move forward with their plans while waiting.

"This whole process is moving very slowly, but the larger companies like an Intel or TSMC [Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company] aren't entirely dependent on the government writing them a check to finish their projects," said Dan Newman, CEO of The Futurum Group. "The larger companies fully expect the government to hold up its end of the bargain. The biggest risk for them is the slow hiring of trained personnel and the two to three years it will take them to build these factories."

Other analysts and consultants said they are not surprised at how slowly government agencies can move in approving and delivering funding.

"This is the federal bureaucracy at work here," said Jack Gold, president and principal analyst at J.Gold Associates. "Tier 2 companies, who have waited a long time, will have to wait longer. They can start building their own fabs in the meantime, but they'll also have to wait in line behind the larger companies to buy leading-edge production equipment to produce next-generation chips from companies like ASML."