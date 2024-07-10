Replacing Biden might alter big tech regulation

President Joe Biden is committed to staying in the presidential race despite questions about whether he's fit to serve. Should that change, it could alter how Democrats approach major issues like tech regulation.

Several names have cropped up as potential replacements for Biden, including Vice President Kamala Harris and California Governor Gavin Newsom. Given her position within the current administration, Harris would likely be the top contender for a replacement, and she has supported Biden's efforts bolstering U.S. policy around semiconductor manufacturing, clean energy and artificial intelligence. But Harris' direction on regulating big tech companies might not align with Biden's.

Biden has prioritized U.S. policy on tech and regulation, said Darrell West, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. West said he's not sure if a replacement would carry out Biden's agenda.

"The question is whether any replacement would maintain that or change it in some respects," he said.

Big tech regulation approach questionable under Harris West said he's unsure how strong Harris' regulatory approach to big tech might be, given her history. During her time as California's attorney general, big tech companies largely backed Harris and contributed to her campaigns, West said. Meanwhile, federal agencies under the Biden administration have taken legal action against several big tech companies, including the Department of Justice's case against Apple for monopolizing the smartphone market and the Federal Trade Commission's case against Meta for dominating the social media market. In an executive order, Biden tasked agencies like the FTC with promoting competition and addressing big tech's monopolization of different markets. "Biden has been very tough on tech regulation," West said. "He has put aggressive individuals in charge of the various regulatory agencies." That includes FTC Chair Lina Khan, who has initiated cases against big tech companies such as Amazon. While Harris has largely been considered friendly to the tech industry, West said that if she were to be selected as a replacement for Biden and win the presidency, she would have to decide whether to continue friendliness or strengthen regulatory oversight.