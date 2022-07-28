Meta faces new FTC lawsuit for VR company acquisition

The Federal Trade Commission is again coming after Facebook-owner Meta for anticompetitive business practices -- this time in the virtual reality space.

On Wednesday, the FTC sued Meta in an attempt to block its acquisition of virtual reality technology company Within Unlimited and its VR fitness app Supernatural. The FTC in a press release said Meta's "virtual reality empire" already includes a virtual reality fitness app and alleged Meta is attempting to "buy its way to the top."

"Meta already owns a best-selling virtual reality fitness app, and it had the capabilities to compete even more closely with Within's popular Supernatural app," John Newman, FTC Bureau of Competition deputy director, said in the release. "But Meta chose to buy market position instead of earning it on the merits. This is an illegal acquisition, and we will pursue all appropriate relief."

According to Meta's statement in response to the lawsuit, the FTC's case is "based on ideology and speculation, not evidence."

"The idea that this acquisition would lead to anticompetitive outcomes in a dynamic space with as much entry and growth as online and connected fitness is simply not credible," according to the statement.

It's not the first time the FTC has accused Meta of buying out the competition. In an ongoing lawsuit against the company, the FTC alleged that Meta's previous Instagram and WhatsApp acquisitions served to kill what the company viewed as competition to its popular social media site Facebook.

The FTC said VR is an industry "characterized by a high degree of growth and innovation," and Meta isn't the only company whose VR acquisition is getting scrutiny. Microsoft's $68 billion acquisition of video game publisher Activision Blizzard is facing a competition probe in the U.K. and is under review by the FTC.