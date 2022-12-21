FTC pushes antitrust enforcement power heading into 2023

Federal regulators will continue to go after big tech companies on antitrust grounds in 2023 -- and experts say some trends and lawsuits could change the course of antitrust law interpretation in the U.S.

Since 2020, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) have filed multiple lawsuits against major tech companies, alleging that they have relied on anti-competitive methods to maintain monopolies over social media platforms, search engines, advertising and app stores. The European Union has pursued antitrust cases against big tech as well.

Along with filing antitrust lawsuits, the FTC and DOJ began to revise merger guidelines, which the agencies use to challenge anti-competitive mergers. The FTC also began to explore new data privacy rules and expand enforcement power to strengthen the agency's antitrust law enforcement abilities -- strategies that Colin Kass, a partner in international law firm Proskauer Rose LLP's antitrust group, will be watching develop in 2023.

The agencies have started laying the foundations for a more interventionist stance over the last two years, and this year is when we'll start to see some of those efforts come to fruition -- or be stopped in their tracks by the courts. Colin KassPartner, Proskauer Rose LLP

Antitrust trends to watch in 2023 The FTC will push the boundaries of its enforcement ability and the legal grounds the agency has to bring antitrust cases to court, Kass said. To begin expanding its antitrust enforcement power, the FTC in 2021 rescinded a 2015 Statement of Enforcement Principles under Section 5 of the Federal Trade Commission Act, which limited the scope of the FTC's antitrust inquiries to existing antitrust law known as the Sherman and Clayton Acts. In November 2022, the FTC issued a policy statement that Section 5 "reaches beyond the Sherman and Clayton Acts to encompass various types of unfair conduct that tend to negatively affect competitive conditions." "They've attempted what could be viewed as a power grab to use Section 5 to dictate new rules of competition that either may not be authorized or may actually be contrary to the traditional antitrust laws," Kass said. He said the FTC will have to bring an antitrust case on those grounds to prove its claims of additional enforcement powers under Section 5. Indeed, the leadership of the regulatory agencies, including FTC chair Lina Khan, believes that the antitrust laws have been underenforced, according to Logan Breed, a partner at Hogan Lovells, a law firm based in Washington, D.C. The agencies want to change that and be "more aggressive across the board in any way that they can," including with the Section 5 policy statement, he said. "This policy statement exists in a vacuum," Breed said. "There is no real clarity on what it means, and we're just going to have to wait and see what the FTC decides to do -- how it decides to bring cases based on this new guidance. And that's likely going to happen in 2023."