DOJ faces hurdles in antitrust battle with Google

The U.S. Dept. of Justice will run into numerous challenges on its quest to successfully sue Google in an antitrust trial that commenced this week.

The DOJ, along with 11 state attorneys general, sued Google in 2020 to stop the company from using anticompetitive practices to maintain an alleged illegal monopoly of online search and search advertising markets. The DOJ alleges that Google entered into exclusionary agreements with mobile phone companies and app operators like Apple to keep its search engine as the default option on mobile devices over competitors, which affected innovation and reduced competition in online search engines.

The DOJ claims that Google's tactic of using exclusionary agreements to keep its online search product on top is like Microsoft's anticompetitive activity in the 1990s. In the DOJ's Microsoft case regarding internet browser competition, the courts found that antitrust laws forbade agreements requiring default status for certain products and the inability to delete preinstalled products.

The DOJ's Google antitrust case is a "cookie cutter" version of the Microsoft case that might struggle to hold up in court if the DOJ can't prove that Google's dominance was solely tied to paying companies like Apple and entering into an exclusive agreement to keep Google search the default option, said Colin Kass, co-chair of the antitrust group at law firm Proskauer Rose LLP.

"The DOJ is going to face incredible hurdles in actually winning this case," Kass said.