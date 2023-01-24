Google faces new DOJ lawsuit over advertising technology

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed another antitrust lawsuit against Google, this time aimed at the company's alleged hold over advertising technologies.

Google is being accused of "monopolizing multiple digital advertising technology products," violating antitrust law, according to a DOJ statement. The lawsuit was filed in conjunction with the state attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Virginia.

This is the second antitrust lawsuit the government has filed against Google. In 2020, the DOJ, along with 11 state attorneys general, filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google alleging the company maintained unlawful monopolies through anti-competitive means in the search and search advertising markets. That case is scheduled to go to trial later this year.

The DOJ's new lawsuit maintains that Google's monopoly over the "ad tech stack" relied on by website publishers to sell ads and by advertisers to buy those ads led the company to neutralize potential ad tech competitors through acquisitions. Google's actions thwarted website publishers and online advertisers from using competing products.

"Today's complaint alleges that Google has used anticompetitive, exclusionary, and unlawful conduct to eliminate or severely diminish any threat to its dominance over digital advertising technologies," Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in the statement.