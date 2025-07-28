Ultimo adds digital labor to org chart, EAM system

Enterprise asset management vendor Ultimo is making an operational shift to become an AI-first business where agents work alongside humans and appear as digital labor on organizational charts.

But the blending of digital and human labor on the org chart is not for internal purposes only. In addition to using AI agents to improve efficiency and cut costs for internal processes, the company is building agentic and generative AI into its EAM product functionality.

Business and technology evolution is nothing new for Ultimo, an IFS company, which started in 1988 as a manufacturing consulting business for the markets in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. The company, based in Nunspeet in the Netherlands, moved into the EAM software business, becoming a major player primarily in Germany and the U.K.

In 2022, Ultimo was acquired by IFS, which provides ERP, EAM and field service management functionality for the manufacturing industry.

IFS and its financial backers EQT started to inject capital into the Ultimo business to drive organic growth into larger markets such as North America and inorganic growth through acquisitions, as well as platform and product development, according to Steven Elsham, CEO of Ultimo.

Steven Elsham Steven Elsham

Elsham was brought in to run Ultimo in May this year and tasked with driving company growth as well as evolving its direction.

"The most important thing is our change in focus from being an EAM provider of a system of record to moving toward being a provider of digital labor in the EAM market, who also happens to have its own system of record," he said.

Ultimo is building a new AI-centric product portfolio around digital labor, but it is also moving at "light speed" to embed agentic AI capabilities into the way the business runs, Elsham said.

"We will become an AI-first business, which means that we have an org chart where we have human workers on it, but we also have our digital labor co-workers on there as well," he said. "We have a series of internal systems that have now been either augmented with AI or we have created new agentic systems which have replaced things that human workers used to do."