Get started with Cursor AI: A step-by-step tutorial

Many developers already use coding assistants like GitHub Copilot to help with code review and autocomplete. But what if we let AI create all the code?

This is where Cursor AI, an AI-powered code editor, can help. AI-enabled integrated development environments (IDEs) like Cursor are the first wave of generative AI coding assistants that can use different large language models (LLMs) depending on context and needs. Explore Cursor's main features and follow an eight-step tutorial to learn how to use the tool in your development workflows.

How does Cursor AI work? Cursor AI is built on Visual Studio Code, a popular IDE from Microsoft. Cursor takes VS Code's development capabilities and user-friendly interface further by integrating AI features such as code generation and the ability to query a chatbot about your codebase. Cursor uses code indexing to enhance the accuracy of its answers. By generating embeddings for each file, Cursor can better understand your code, leading to more relevant and precise responses. The tool also supports multiple programming languages, integrates with GitHub, and is helpful for various use cases, such as prototyping, bug fixing and code documentation. Three key features of Cursor AI are especially useful for developers: agent mode, rules and documentation. Agent mode Cursor's default agent mode enables the tool to act as an autonomous agent that creates content on the local filesystem. Cursor's agent mode can break complex tasks into smaller, more manageable steps. It autonomously analyzes a given task, explores your codebase and relevant files, plans a way to solve the task, executes the planned steps, and verifies success, all while keeping you informed. Developers can use agent mode to help with complex tasks such as debugging, optimizing code, generating test cases or implementing new features. However, agent mode works best with clear instructions and often needs developer oversight to ensure task success. Cursor's other modes include ask mode, for AI search and queries; manual mode, for more precise code changes and file targeting; and custom modes, for more personalized AI assistance. Rules When you ask Cursor to make changes to the source code -- such as adding a button, changing a toggle or changing the color scheme -- it does not follow any strict rules or processes. Instead, it just tries to change the code, which can sometimes adversely affect the project if the tool doesn't know which parameters to follow. Like many other generative AI tools, Cursor lets you define a system prompt: a base set of instructions that the language model should follow in all conversations and in response to all user prompts. In Cursor, this functionality is called Rules. Rules define how the Cursor agent should behave. LLMs do not retain memory from action to action. The Rules feature addresses this limitation by providing persistent, reusable context for each query. When creating rules, keep the following guidelines in mind: Keep rules concise -- ideally, less than 500 lines.

Split extensive processes into multiple, composable rules.

Provide concrete examples or reference files when helpful.

Avoid vague guidance; rules should resemble detailed internal technical documentation. For rules for various frameworks and languages, check out this Cursor directory. Documentation Another approach is to add documentation as context. This ensures that Cursor will reference that information when creating code. Adding documentation is helpful if you plan to develop an application for a new framework or programming language because the context helps Cursor understand the code better. Cursor also comes with predefined documentation sets. These are highly recommended when working on a specific framework or coding language. For instance, when using Cursor with the IaC tool Terraform, you can add Terraform documentation to ensure it uses the correct values.