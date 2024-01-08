Compare 3 top AI coding tools

GitHub Copilot, Amazon CodeWhisperer and Tabnine are leading options in the new era of AI coding assistants. Advantages include improved developer efficiency and code quality, but are tradeoffs such as security and compliance concerns worth the risk?

According to a study by Bain & Company, nearly 60% of software CTOs and engineering leaders are actively rolling out AI coding tools based on generative AI and foundation models. When deployed strategically, this new class of programming tools provides real-time suggestions to developers based on industry best practices while identifying issues in code.

As with any new technology, there are also downsides to bringing AI coding tools into development pipelines. Industry leaders and AI ethicists are making progress on technologies and frameworks to govern training, but AI coding tools currently operate in a gray area regarding code licensing and copyright that can increase risk and complicate a tool's overall usefulness.

Importantly, generative AI isn't always right. GitHub Copilot and similar coding tools therefore require a disciplined programmer who won't go with the first coding suggestion without some thought and foresight. This includes carefully checking AI-generated code for security vulnerabilities and possible legal issues, such as suggestions of copyrighted code.

AI is no substitute for human coding skills, domain knowledge and life experience, and no AI coding tool will replace a human programmer. To deliver on the promised efficiency of AI coding assistants, organizations will need to smoothly integrate AI coding tools into established software development and DevOps workflows. The process starts with comparing the leading tools available.

GitHub Copilot GitHub bills GitHub Copilot as an AI pair programmer that offers developers autocomplete suggestions in real time as they code. Developers can write the code they want to use or describe what they want to do in natural language to get suggestions. According to a Stack Overflow 2023 survey, GitHub Copilot commands a 55% developer preference. Target users Copilot targets developers at all levels of experience, including students. Pricing Copilot Individual. Costs $10 per month or $100 for an annual plan and supports code completions, chat and other features. It's also free for verified open source project maintainers, teachers and students.

Costs $10 per month or $100 for an annual plan and supports code completions, chat and other features. It's also free for verified open source project maintainers, teachers and students. Copilot Business. Available for $19 per user, per month. This version includes code completions; intellectual property indemnity; and enhanced security, safety and privacy.

Available for $19 per user, per month. This version includes code completions; intellectual property indemnity; and enhanced security, safety and privacy. Copilot Enterprise. Costs $39 per user, per month. This version adds chat personalized to enterprise codebases, documentation search and summaries, pull request summaries, and code review skills. Notable features Copilot's Enterprise edition includes some of the tool's most notable features. Documentation search and summaries, for example, help developers spend less time searching for answers and more time actually writing code. Likewise, pull request summaries improve how developers track their work and give code reviewers more context for code changes. This, in turn, can enhance collaboration for remote and hybrid teams; better code consistency and organization make it easier for developers to understand others' contributions. Users can also join a waitlist to fine-tune a custom, private Copilot on their own repositories. The option to build a private model might be appealing for organizations handling sensitive data, such as those in the public sector, financial services and life sciences.

Amazon CodeWhisperer Similar to GitHub Copilot, AWS presents CodeWhisperer as an AI coding companion. Developers can use CodeWhisperer to generate code suggestions -- from snippets to full functions -- in real time, rather than engaging in traditional and time-consuming programming tasks and learning an unfamiliar API. Target users Target users for CodeWhisperer are enterprises running on AWS services and APIs. Pricing Individual Tier. Free for individual use and provides unlimited code suggestions, reference tracking and 50 security scans per user, per month.

Free for individual use and provides unlimited code suggestions, reference tracking and 50 security scans per user, per month. Professional Tier. Costs $19 per user, per month, and includes 500 security scans per user, per month, with added support for organizational license management. Notable features Notable features include real-time code suggestions that users can customize. CodeWhisperer generates code intended to resemble how users themselves write code, matching developers' style and naming conventions. The software supports 15 programming languages, including Python and Java, as well as a range of integrated development environments (IDEs), including Visual Studio Code, IntelliJ IDEA, AWS Cloud9, AWS Lambda console, JupyterLab and Amazon SageMaker Studio. CodeWhisperer also includes built-in security scans that analyze existing code in an IDE or written by a developer. There's also enterprise administration for managing groupwide policies and single sign-on with AWS IAM Identity Center integration. Development teams can use CodeWhisperer to flag code suggestions that resemble open source training data, enabling teams to get the associated open source software project URL and licensing for review and proper attribution.