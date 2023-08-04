New skills in demand as generative AI reshapes tech roles

Interest in generative AI has skyrocketed across job functions this year, and technical roles are no exception.

In recent research by Stack Overflow, 70% of more than 67,000 professional developers surveyed were already using or planning to use AI tools. But as the initial hype begins to fade, the need for realistic evaluation of generative AI's capabilities is becoming clear: In the same group, less than 3% of respondents reported a high level of trust in AI output.

Integrating AI into enterprise tech workflows is complex, requiring careful evaluation of the potential risks and benefits. And as use of generative AI becomes more common, organizations' technical hiring processes and internal policies will need to evolve accordingly.

Employers are seeking out expertise with generative AI tools Familiarity with generative AI is emerging as a valuable skill for technical roles such as software development, engineering and data science. This includes both conceptual understanding of how the technology works as well as hands-on experience with tools such as ChatGPT and GitHub Copilot. As companies' digital transformations progress, the need for tech talent continues to exceed demand. Used judiciously, generative AI could enhance technical employees' productivity by reducing time spent on repetitive tasks such as writing boilerplate code, helping to mitigate that skills gap. "The demand for people who can use large language models on the job effectively will shoot up," said Dan Finnigan, CEO of technical hiring platform Filtered. However, using AI effectively requires recognizing its limitations. Tools for developers and engineers are still more experimental than production ready, necessitating close human oversight. "It's kind of like having a junior engineer sitting right next to you who has a lot of knowledge, [but] might not necessarily know how to deploy it," said Preeti Kaur, head of engineering at Honor, a home care network and technology platform. Users of generative AI need sufficient knowledge to recognize when a model's output is incorrect. If engineers can't reliably identify and fix a tool's inevitable errors, or if a model produces low-quality output too often, organizations could lose any potential productivity gains to debugging flawed AI-written code. "We're trying to solve for productivity," said Bhawna Singh, CTO of Customer Identity Cloud at Okta, an identity and access management company. "We don't want to turn the cycle back."

The growing demand for AI, data science and infrastructure skills In addition to proficiency with generative AI tools themselves, the AI boom is also likely to drive demand for skills related to building and managing those systems. Generative AI-related listings on job portal Indeed have more than doubled since 2021. And the broader job market for AI, machine learning (ML) and data science roles is also expanding: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that employment of data scientists will grow by 36% between 2021 and 2031. Recent months have seen enterprise interest in private, customized LLMs trained on industry-specific and proprietary data sets. Skills related to tailoring models to organizational architectures and data are therefore likely to become particularly valuable moving forward. An internal model would be an appealing use case for a company like Okta, Singh said -- for example, an LLM trained on Okta's extensive data on authentication, authorization and threat actors' attack techniques. "That will be certainly one skill set that we would look into," she said. Similarly, if widespread AI adoption continues, companies will need IT teams that can manage the underlying infrastructure for AI systems. Large generative models are often resource-intensive and computationally expensive. To manage those deployments, knowing how to efficiently plan resource use and manage IT infrastructure is crucial. To build and maintain the IT architecture required to run AI at scale, organizations will need employees with skills such as cloud cost management, efficient systems design and hardware optimization. New skills and even job roles have also emerged as a result of generative AI. At some organizations, prompt engineering -- the practice of crafting instructions for AI systems that elicit the best possible results -- is a new position in its own right. But it's also a valuable skill outside of specialized AI roles. "Getting comfortable with the prompts ... and making [generative AI] useful for your use cases, I think that's general know-how," Singh said. "It's certainly something that everyone will have to embrace, whether you are in engineering or not, or whether you are in the ML space or not." Understanding how to get the most out of generative models is key to maximizing such tools' usefulness, but it also evinces skills like creativity and problem-solving. "I feel like every engineer has to have some kind of a prompt engineering mindset now," Kaur said. The Filtered platform is introducing job simulations designed to test candidates' prompt engineering abilities, Finnigan said. Employers can evaluate candidates' creativity and persistence through how they approach the task of writing effective prompts, including iteratively revising their input in response to mistakes or unexpected output.

Generative AI's effects on technical hiring While generative AI skills are increasingly sought after, the technology itself poses unique challenges for technical hiring. It remains difficult to reliably identify generative AI output. Consistently accurate tools for detecting AI-generated code don't yet exist, and attempts to create AI text detectors have so far been disappointing. OpenAI, for example, recently took down a classifier intended to differentiate between human- and AI-generated text, citing its "low rate of accuracy." This creates a new challenge in technical hiring: knowing whether a candidate wrote code themselves or instead relied on ChatGPT or a similar tool. Overdependence on generative AI could cause problems down the line if a candidate misrepresents their skills and can't keep up with the complexity of real-world enterprise environments. One solution could be to reduce emphasis on unmonitored coding challenges in favor of in-person whiteboarding or supervised technical assessments. And asking nuanced follow-up questions can help employers gauge a candidate's analytical skills and knowledge of underlying concepts. At Okta, for example, interviewees might be asked to explain their reasoning or compare alternative approaches to a problem, such as optimizing for memory versus performance, Singh said. If a candidate can confidently answer those questions, she doesn't view using generative AI as a problem; in fact, it might even be a positive, signaling creativity and openness to experimentation. If a candidate can't competently explain or modify their AI-generated code, "then yes, that's not the engineer we need," she said. "Because now you have someone who's just using it without understanding, and that's scary and that's concerning. But if you're understanding it ... I would personally say it's OK." Finnigan shared a similar sentiment. Filtered's platform now signals to employers when a job candidate uses ChatGPT during a technical assessment. (Currently, the software only tracks ChatGPT use, though Finnigan anticipates that Filtered will eventually need to provide information on use of alternative tools such as GitHub Copilot or Tabnine.) But if a candidate does use ChatGPT during the hiring process, that shouldn't automatically be a red flag, Finnigan said. What matters is how a candidate incorporates generative AI into their thinking and coding process as a problem-solving tool. "The purpose of the recruiting process is to determine whether [a candidate] can code and whether they write good code -- and, if they can, whether they can solve problems," he said. "And if they can, then they'll probably be really good at using generative AI in a productive way."