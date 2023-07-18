A look at writers' battle to get AI vendors to pay them

OpenAI, Stability AI, Alphabet and other vendors of generative AI systems are dealing with the consequences of the generative AI explosion.

Months after the initial excitement over the release of generative AI tools such as Dall-E, ChatGPT, Bard and others, the euphoria is slowly fading as a new dread emerges among the creatives affected by the systems, which generate text and images on their own.

Authors Guild open letter Most recently, on July 17, the Authors Guild released an open letter signed by noted authors including Margaret Atwood, Eloisa James and Rebecca Wells asking leaders of the generative AI movement to change course in how they use art creators' work to train the generative AI systems. The writers group called on the leaders of generative AI vendors to "mitigate the damage to our profession by" obtaining permission before using copyrighted material in generative AI programs, compensating writers for past and ongoing use of works in generative AI programs and compensating writers fairly for the benefit of results in AI output. "We don't expect AI companies to completely trash the existing large language models and start over," said Authors Guild CEO Mary Rasenberger.. "We know they're not going to do that. And we know that the courts aren't going to make them do that." Instead, the Guild proposes a collective extended license enabling generative AI companies to pay for authors' works previously used to train generative AI systems. The organization is also asking Congress to enact legislation enabling authors to opt out of their work being used to train AI systems. The extended license would require authors to be represented by an organization that would offer blanket licenses to AI vendors, negotiate fees for the authors, and distribute them so authors can be compensated. The letter comes as AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta and Google face lawsuits accusing them of infringing copyright materials. It also comes amid other calls for a pause in the development of AI systems and warning about extinction due to AI. However, instead of a lawsuit approach, the Authors Guild is taking a first step is to try get legislation in place while negotiating with generative AI vendors. "If that fails, then yes, we will have to bring a lawsuit also," Rasenberger said, adding that she couldn't disclose which AI vendors the organization is talking to.

A need for legislation While the creators of generative AI systems have a responsibility to play, lawmakers must take a stance on copyrighted materials, said Gartner analyst Avivah Litan. "There's not a very clear line now if you synthesize all these copyrighted materials to create something entirely new, is that fair use or not," she said. U.S. copyright laws currently allow generative AI work to be copyrighted as long as it looks significantly different than the original work. However, many vendors need to be held accountable for keeping track of what work is copyrighted, Litan said. "All these people spent their lives creating, valuable, original content and if the new content coming out has a critical mass of the original content used to generate the new content, they should be compensated," Litan continued. "But there's no measurement. The technology got ahead of the rules."