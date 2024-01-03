The importance of the 'New York Times' AI copyright lawsuit

The list of organizations suing creators of generative AI systems over copyrighted material continues to grow.

The New York Times revealed on Dec. 27 that it has sued AI vendor OpenAI and its investor Microsoft for copyright infringement.

The Times contends that the vendors used millions of its articles to train automated chatbots that now compete with it as reliable sources of information. The newspaper alleges that the AI vendors should be responsible for "billions of dollars in statutory and actual damages" and wants them to destroy any chatbot models and training data that use copyrighted material from the Times.

While The New York Times is the first major news publisher to sue the AI creators, other copyright lawsuits have been filed in recent months.

In January 2023, Getty Images filed a complaint against AI image generator vendor Stability AI for copying and processing millions of its images and associated metadata.

Meta and OpenAI are facing copyright infringement suits from comedian, actor and writer Sarah Silverman. Silverman alleges that the vendors trained their large language models on her books. A federal judge dismissed most of her suit in late November.

Authors Paul Tremblay and Mona Awad also sued OpenAI for allegedly copying their books in its training data.

The importance of the NYT suit The New York Times suit is similar to previous AI copyright suits, said Katie Gardner, an intellectual property lawyer with the firm Gunderson Dettmer. "They're saying it's not fair use or transformative [a new work that uses an old work in new or unexpected ways] because there are many examples where they were able to prompt the models to get exact replicas of certain articles," Gardner said. What's interesting, she added, is that the Times lawsuit stemmed from a failed negotiation. The Times approached OpenAI in April to discuss concerns about the use of its copyrighted material and find a solution. However, that did not lead to an agreement. Microsoft and OpenAI did not respond to requests for comment. The New York Times is not the only publisher to seek a partnership agreement with OpenAI. In July, The Associated Press negotiated an agreement with the AI vendor to license the AP's archive of news stories. In exchange, the AP will get access to OpenAI's technology and product expertise, according to the two companies. The lawsuit is also interesting because it is the first instance of a claim against a generative AI company with a significant public valuation, said Michael Bennett, director of education curriculum and business lead for responsible AI at Northeastern University. The very high valuation of OpenAI is probably opening the eyes of several other companies ... that have been trying to figure out how to extract some value from their perception of having been exploited in this way for copyright-protected content. Michael BennettDirector of education curriculum and business lead for responsible AI, Northeastern University OpenAI is valued at more than $80 billion. "The very high valuation of OpenAI is probably opening the eyes of several other companies ... that have been trying to figure out how to extract some value from their perception of having been exploited in this way for copyright-protected content," Bennett said. Thus, if the Times can show ways that OpenAI infringed on its copyrighted material, it could ask for significant compensation.