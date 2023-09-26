Getty’s AI-generated image tool allays some artist concerns

Getty Images' new AI-powered image generator eliminates some problems with AI-generated images but fails to address others.

Getty on Sept. 25 revealed that it has partnered with AI hardware and software vendor Nvidia to launch Generative AI by Getty Images.

The AI-powered image generator is trained on Edify models in Nvidia Picasso and uses only images from Getty's library

Getty customers creating and downloading visuals with the tool will receive a royalty-free license.

Getty also assured customers that images created with the tool will not be added to the Getty or iStock libraries.

Also, contributors will be compensated for any work training the tool.

Getty’s lesson The new AI image tool comes seven months after Getty sued Stability AI for allegedly using the images in Getty’s system to train Stability AI’s Stable Diffusion tool. "It looks like they have taken Stability to task," said Michael Bennett, director for Education Curriculum and Business Lead for Responsible AI at Northeastern University. "They've learned not only the lesson that's evident in that lawsuit, that they need to check the set of images the AI companies use to train their AI image generators but realize that they could get into the same game." This is Getty's way of protecting its market while taking advantage of new generative AI developments, added Forrester Research analyst William McKeon-White. "It is a good way for Getty to reassert IP ownership and leverage their existing libraries," he said.

The benefit for artists and businesses For artists and businesses who may have yet to feel comfortable with the current state of AI-generated images, this may be the best that they can expect, Bennet added. "There will always be folks who feel that any kind of commercialization of your work, especially if it's a corporatization strategy, is unfounded and unfair and indefensible," he said. "For those who were comfortable having Getty act as their representative and license their work to commercial fashion than this new system ought to make them feel much better." For some businesses, Bennett said, this removes potential worries about using copyrighted material and makes it less costly should they decide to eliminate some artists within their company. For Getty, it needs a partnership with Nvidia because of the compute power the AI vendor can provide and because there's no conflict of interest between the two companies. "A partnership with Nvidia - as many are doing - is smart, both to work with a company on the leading edge, where financial incentives are also aligned," McKeon-White said. "Nvidia isn't interested in encroaching into Getty's market, and vice versa. The same I couldn't say for all other providers."