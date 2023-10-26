How Amazon AI image generation could help advertisers

Advertisers are among the business groups that stand to benefit the most from the early wave of generative AI-supported software products.

Among other vendors targeting ad creators, Amazon is out this week with a new AI image generation tool in beta for advertisers.

The tool, unveiled Wednesday, enables advertisers to improve ad performance by adding background images to their products, according to Amazon.

For example, instead of an advertiser having its product -- say, a toaster -- against a white background, now, with image generation, the toaster can be placed on a kitchen counter or next to a croissant.

This level of placement increases click-through rates, according to Amazon.

Generative AI saves time Amazon's new features come amid various generative AI (GenAI)-based tools and products for advertisers released in previous months. In September, eBay introduced a feature that lets sellers create entire product listings from a photo using a generative AI tool. Earlier this month, Meta previewed new features available for advertisers in Meta's Ads Manager. YouTube on Oct. 18 introduced Spotlight Moments, a package that enables advertisers and marketers to capitalize on significant events. All these platforms are using GenAI to cut time out of [making] creatives. Eric SchmittAnalyst, Gartner "All these platforms are using GenAI to cut time out of [making] creatives," or creative products such as ads, said Gartner analyst Eric Schmitt. As for Amazon's image generation product, he added that advertisers seeking to sell items on Amazon alone are the ones the vendor is targeting. However, advertisers looking to place images on not only Amazon but also other advertising platforms might be better off with some of Adobe's products, Schmitt continued. This is because it doesn't appear that images created with Amazon's image generation tool can be used beyond the Amazon platform. Amazon's image generation is going to evolve as the tool allows users to create multiple versions of their creative products, he added. "We will see more versions of creative tailored for different purposes," Schmitt said. "You can see how that capability will become more important over time."