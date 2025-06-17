Adobe takes on AI search optimization with LLM Optimizer

As if content marketers and e-commerce pros didn't already have their hands full optimizing content for search engines, they also now must optimize for AI answer engines such as ChatGPT, Perplexity and Gemini.

AI search optimization (AISO, also sometimes referred to as generative engine optimization or GEO) is an emerging science to go with search engine optimization (SEO). Adobe this week previewed a new standalone AISO application, LLM Optimizer, to analyze an organization's content and offer recommendations for better ranking with AI engines.

The application will be released soon, according to the company.

AISO is so new that marketers are just trying to understand the basics, said Gartner analyst Eric Schmitt.

Eventually, tools such as LLM Optimizer -- and likely competitors to come -- will automate AISO and make the content optimizations themselves, which humans will approve. For now, companies can get started manually by querying different large language model-powered AI answer engines to understand how their content and sites show up in search. They can then tweak and improve it, and check again next week.

None of the fledgling AISO software available now, whether from Adobe or a startup, has "any rocket science secret sauce in it yet," Schmitt said.

"We don't even know how these algorithms work on the answer engine side," he said.

Adobe said LLM Optimizer can customize content optimization recommendations to a point for different AI answer engines through AI pattern recognition. Brands may find that one engine is referring more traffic to their websites than others, and there might be value in optimizing for one over the other.

"This is one of those top things that all the CMOs are looking to figure out -- how can they remain relevant in the world of shifting channels … engage, get those eyeballs and influence," said Haresh Kumar, senior director of product marketing at Adobe. "If I can do those, then I can run the business."

Schmitt and Kumar said one key to AISO is knowing where your customers are on the web. For example, Google's Gemini relies on YouTube content more heavily than others, because Google owns YouTube. So if an organization's analysis shows its customers watch YouTube videos for information, optimizing for Gemini might be a good bet.

Adobe LLM Optimizer breaks down content performance in places like ChatGPT in a dashboard that will probably look familiar to marketers.