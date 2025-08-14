Alibaba unveils Accio Agent for global trade

Chinese e-commerce vendor Alibaba International introduced on Thursday the next evolution of Accio, its B2B search engine.

Accio Agent is a global trade agent built to assist with the challenges that SMBs -- limited by time, resources and staffing -- face. It automates 70% of manual workflows and compresses processes such as product ideation, prototyping, compliance checks and supplier sourcing, according to Alibaba.

For Accio Agent to work, users have to input only a product concept, and the system generates a development plan, market insights, regulatory guidelines and design specifications.

Alibaba trained the agent on 1 billion product listings and 50 million supplier profiles.

Domain-specific agents Accio Agent is domain-specific, an example of a growing trend within the AI market for vendors. "AI agents and [large language models] are likely to gain traction not only as general-purpose assistants, but also in niche, high-friction domains where domain-specific reasoning and proprietary data offer measurable assistance," said Kashyap Kompella, RPA2AI Research CEO. It combines domain-specific search with structured reasoning and limited execution, offering a vertical alternative to general-purpose research tools. Kashyap KompellaCEO, RPA2AI Research On the whole, Accio competes with function-specific search and is comparable to OpenAI's ChatGPT and Gemini Deep Search, Kompella said, adding that it focuses on B2B trade. "It combines domain-specific search with structured reasoning and limited execution, offering a vertical alternative to general-purpose research tools," he said. C3 AI also unveiled a domain-specific agent this week. On Wednesday, the AI vendor released Agentic AI Websites. Enterprises can embed the tool into their website so visitors can interact with it by asking questions and using natural language. The focus on domain-specific agents shows the pace of innovation in finding compelling use cases to apply the latest technology, according to Ed Anderson, an analyst at Gartner.