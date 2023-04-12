Governments worldwide attempting to regulate generative AI

As generative AI tools become more popular, government entities worldwide are setting their unique stamp on how to curb the enthusiasm of enterprises and vendors through regulation.

Most recently, China swiftly released its latest AI rules moments after tech giant Alibaba formally revealed its version of ChatGPT on April 11.

Alibaba’s AI chatbot Introduced during a demonstration at the 2023 Alibaba Cloud Summit, Tongyi Qianwen, which reportedly means "truth from a thousand questions," can draft invitation letters, plan itineraries and advise shoppers. The Chinese cloud vendor plans to integrate the large language model into its corporate applications, including its workplace messaging app DingTalk and voice assistant, Tmall Genie. Users can begin registration for Tongyi Qianwen beginning April 14. Alibaba's release comes after competitors SenseTime and Baidu recently launched their AI bots. SenseTime launched SenseChat and Baidu launched Ernie Bot. These launches come as regulators worldwide attempt to navigate the popularity of generative AI systems and large language models.

China’s response Hours after Tongyi Qianwen’s release, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) proposed new laws, including having AI providers submit their products for review before releasing them to the public. The CAC also noted that AI-generated content should still include socialist values. The proposed rules from the CAC follow the Chinese government's general approach when regulating websites, social media apps and services, said RPA2AI Research analyst and founder Kashyap Kompella. The CAC's proposed regulation aims to ensure providers of generative AI services minimize harm to users, do not violate copyrights, do not include inaccurate content and do not generate sensitive content or content that criticizes China's regime, Kompella added. "I don't think anyone was expecting anything different," he said. "The AI chatbot regulations are on par for the Chinese course."