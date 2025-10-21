7 top MRP software for you to try

Materials requirements planning (MRP) software can help companies optimize inventory and streamline manufacturing, but different software might be best for different companies. Supply chain leaders should ensure that any new MRP software fits their company's needs.

MRP software helps users figure out the number of components they will require to create their company's product. The software can help ensure that companies have the correct amount of components to meet customer demand.

Here are some of the top MRP software vendors to consider. The list was created using resources such as Capterra, G2, Gartner and user reviews.

1. Fishbowl Manufacturing Fishbowl Manufacturing includes everything that's part of Fishbowl Inventory as well as additional tools that can help manufacturers simplify operations and stay ahead of demand. Fishbowl Manufacturing enables users to create bills of materials (BOM) and view real-time supply chain activity and available materials. Its integrations include QuickBooks, Shopify and Salesforce. Custom integrations, particularly those with large-scale data sets, could result in a lengthy and complex setup process.

2. JobBOSS2 JobBOSS2 is specifically designed for job shop manufacturers and machine shops. It provides various MRP capabilities, including real-time inventory tracking, automated material forecasting and purchasing, customizable reporting and an AI-powered BOM builder. The software also offers job costing tools and a scheduling system that can help optimize labor use. JobBOSS2 provides various training resources to help onboard users. However, even with training, the scheduling module might be complex and difficult to manage if not properly customized.

3. Katana Katana is a cloud inventory management system that includes production management capabilities, automatic purchase orders based on material requirements, real-time inventory valuations, and stock planning and forecasting tools. Katana supports integrations with accounting software such as QuickBooks Online and Xero. Certain features must be added to Katana, which provides some customizability and flexibility but might also make the software cost-prohibitive for some organizations.

4. Microsoft Dynamics 365 Dynamics 365 is ERP software that provides supply chain management capabilities, including MRP. For example, the software includes demand planning and product forecasting tools. The suite goes beyond just MRP, which could be an advantage for those looking for more comprehensive software. In addition, Dynamics 365 is compatible and integrated with Microsoft applications. However, it might not be the right fit for organizations that are looking only for MRP software.

5. MRPeasy MRPeasy is AI-powered MRP software that's aimed at small manufacturers. MRPeasy features include automatically generated production plans, an inventory tracking system and procurement planning. The software can also integrate with tools from companies like Amazon, Dropbox, Google, QuickBooks Online, Shopify and Zapier. Because MRPeasy is built for small manufacturers, scaling beyond that level could introduce challenges, and the software might not fit the needs of larger companies.

6. Odoo Odoo is a suite of open-source business applications, including a manufacturing app to manage MRP. The app features multi-level BOMs, an MRP scheduling tool and predictive and corrective maintenance capabilities. The larger Odoo suite enables users to add on apps if needed. However, because the software is open-source, it might present security concerns for those in highly regulated industries.