8 top inventory management software products

Inventory management is the process of tracking the flow of goods in and out of an organization. Inventory management software can help improve this process by collecting data about materials, suppliers and transportation status, among other data points, but supply chain leaders must work with others at their company to choose the right software for their organization.

Supply chain management is more complex than ever because of factors like increasing globalization and extreme weather events. Inventory management software can help organizations handle these challenges. The software can help companies save money because employees can better track products within a warehouse and improve customer service because products are more likely to reach customers on time.

Here's a look at some of the top inventory management software on the market.

The author selected the following inventory management platforms by drawing on research from sources such as Capterra and G2. Products are listed in alphabetical order.

Cin7 Cin7 is a cloud-based inventory management platform that can help employees manage processes such as manufacturing, warehouse management, and invoicing and billing cycles. Cin7 is available in two forms. Cin7 Core is out-of-the-box software, while Cin7 Omni is designed for organizations that require custom configurations and integrations. Cin7's features include tools for point of sale, reporting and forecasting, accounting, and managing third-party logistics, among others. One of its advantages is the software's ability to integrate with brands like Amazon and Shopify.

Finale Inventory Finale Inventory is inventory management software that's designed to scale with a company's growth. Its features include kitting and bundling capabilities, stock auditing and financial reporting as well as a developer API for custom integrations. The software also includes barcoding hardware that connects to its cloud-based software. Companies can deploy it out of the box. Finale Inventory is a good fit for small businesses that are expanding into the midsize range and need software that can adapt as the business grows. Finale Inventory also offers an enterprise plan that can support high-volume retailers.

Fishbowl Fishbowl Inventory is inventory management software that helps organizations track inventory and manage warehousing and manufacturing processes. The software is particularly well-suited for small and midsize companies that need a tool that can scale with growth. One of Fishbowl's biggest advantages is its integration with QuickBooks accounting software. Users can pull inventory data into QuickBooks, which lets them make their cost calculations and forecasting more accurate. Fishbowl's features include the ability to track inventory in real time, automatically purchase new inventory when needed, process payments and manage multiple vendors and warehouses in one system, among others.

InFlow Inventory InFlow Inventory is cloud-based inventory management software that enables users to track stock across company locations using multiple devices. Users can also reorder stock with purchase orders and create and manage invoices online, among other capabilities. The software lets users pick, pack and ship with various carriers, which could help improve costs and speed of delivery to customers. In addition, InFlow's Online Showroom enables B2B customers to browse an online catalog and place orders online. InFlow offers fairly flexible pricing plans compared to other inventory management software. Monthly and annual plans are available with no setup fees.

Katana Cloud Inventory Katana Cloud Inventory is a cloud-based inventory platform. Katana Cloud Inventory is a particularly good fit for small and medium-sized businesses because of its customization options and ability to keep pace with company growth. Katana offers larger-scale pricing plans for bigger companies as well. Katana's features includes real-time tracking of products, production management capabilities and cloud accounting, among others. The platform also helps users to centralize B2B and B2C sales orders.

Lightspeed Retail Lightspeed Retail is a point-of-sale inventory management system that was created for retail companies. The cloud-based software works across devices, which can simplify tracking of inventory levels and stock keeping units across locations. Lightspeed Retail can preload product information from suppliers, which lets users obtain needed product information or find a product by searching across a supplier's uploaded catalog. Companies can combine Lightspeed Retail with Lightspeed eCom, the company's e-commerce software, which would let users manage inventory from their online and brick-and-mortar stores through one platform.

Sortly Sortly helps companies manage physical inventory such as materials, tools and equipment. Features include a folder and tagging system for organizing and customizing inventory as well as reports that provide insight into item flow and inventory value over time. Sortly can also integrate with work collaboration apps, so users can receive automatic alerts in those apps when stock is low. Sortly has plans available for enterprise-level organizations and an app built specifically for small businesses. Through the app, users can scan barcodes with their smartphone, upload photos and update inventory information. Its cloud capabilities let users sync data across multiple devices.