7 of the top order management software products

Choosing the right order management system requires understanding what the top systems offer.

As consumers continue to demand purchase and delivery practices that are convenient for them, order management systems can help companies track orders more effectively and improve their customer service. An order management system focuses on tracking customer orders, fulfillment and billing. It is often integrated with ERP and warehouse management software and helps streamline and automate order fulfillment. The right order management system for a certain company depends on its size and order management needs, though some software tools work for all organizations.

Here are some of the top order management systems on the market right now.

7 of the top order management systems

This list was compiled by referencing rankings from analyst firms such as Forrester and Gartner, as well as user reviews on sites such as G2 and TrustRadius. The software products are listed in alphabetical order.

Blue Yonder Order Management

This order management software tool is part of Blue Yonder Platform and includes applications focused on inventory availability, order services, order fulfilment and commerce insights. Blue Yonder Order Management uses AI and machine learning to provide estimates to customers and offer insights into potential order issues.

Blue Yonder is geared toward larger B2B and B2C companies, and users say the system is particularly effective at customer order tracking.

Cin7 Core

Cin7 Core includes tools focused on inventory management, manufacturing, sales integration, reporting and automation and is aimed at companies of all sizes. It was designed primarily for manufacturers and product sellers and offers integrated point-of-sale technology, a B2B portal and more than 70 customizable reports for sales, purchasing, inventory, production and finance. Cin7 is available in three pricing tiers, which enables some customization depending on business needs.

Users appreciate its ease of use and customer support, as well as its inventory management functionality.

Fluent Order Management

Fluent Order Management's target customers are retailers, brands and wholesale distributors. The order management platform is divided into modules, including an inventory availability hub and a portal that provides customers with product availability information and delivery options. The software is a cloud-native platform with low-code features.

Users say it helps enable their omnichannel strategy and praise the platform's ease of use.

IBM Sterling Order Management

IBM Sterling Order Management provides omnichannel order management fulfillment, with options including curbside pickup and ship to store. It also includes real-time inventory management features and is an option for both B2B and B2C organizations, with multienterprise inventory visibility and automated workflows for B2B organizations, as well as real-time inventory visibility and personalized delivery options for B2C companies. The software is aimed at large enterprises with multiple locations.

IBM Sterling Order Management customers can add on additional IBM modules, such as Call Center, Store Engagement and Order Management Supply Chain Resiliency.

Users say the software is easy to use and easy to integrate with third-party tools.

Kibo Order Management

Kibo Order Management is microservices-based and cloud-native, and most of its customers are midmarket companies. The software offers real-time visibility into data across all a company's locations, and its AI features can help source and route orders. Kibo Order Management also includes customizable workflows and headless commerce capabilities.

Users praise its customization capabilities and say the software is easy to navigate.

Sana Commerce Cloud

Sana Commerce Cloud is geared toward B2B companies, and most of its customers are midmarket and small businesses. The system includes workflow automation capabilities, as well as self-service functions for customers, like payment, returns and order processing. It offers no-code integrations and access to over 100 certified apps.

Users say the software is easy to use and appreciate the insight it provides into payment processes.

SAP Commerce Cloud

SAP Commerce Cloud is aimed at B2B and B2C companies and includes intelligent sourcing and fulfillment, as well as self-service capabilities for customers, including returns. The software's AI capabilities provide customers with product recommendations and personalized navigation, and users can create content catalogs within the system. The system is cloud-native and uses a microservices-based framework.

Users give it high marks for its integration capabilities, e-commerce services and customization options.

Christine Campbell is a freelance writer specializing in business and B2B technology.