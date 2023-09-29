7 strategic sourcing process steps The strategic sourcing process has many variations, but it's commonly broken into seven steps popularized by consulting firm Kearney. A typical step-by-step strategic sourcing process includes the following: Product categories. Analyze product categories the business uses, as well as its spending patterns, and the processes and departments involved.

Integrate new vendors and outsourcing providers into existing processes. Optimize the process. Track performance metrics and optimize the sourcing plan and workflows, as needed.

Benefits of strategic sourcing The benefits of rethinking sourcing processes and initiatives can be far-reaching. As businesses take advantage of the vast amounts of available data and digitization of business processes, procurement is an area ripe for transformation. The following are some of the competitive advantages of pursuing a strategic sourcing strategy: Transformed sourcing. Strategic sourcing can transform a process focused merely on cost savings to one that maximizes value. It is especially good for optimizing long-term decision-making and maintaining good relationships with suppliers.

Careful analyses will pinpoint useful improvements to streamline supply chain processes. Improved demand forecasting. These analyses can lead to more accurate demand forecasting and the visibility needed to ensure continuous improvement and meet customer demand in the future.

Strategic sourcing examples A strategic sourcing plan helps businesses achieve several goals. Examples of these include the following: Managing environmental conditions and logistics. This approach involves sourcing crops or goods in locations where they're readily available or that have easy access to transportation. It also requires using logistics capabilities to get them where they need to be.

This involves diversifying supplier locations and creating contingency plans for suppliers in volatile areas. Minimizing risk. Businesses identify secondary and alternative suppliers, and closely monitor changes in factors such as product availability, quality, shipping, taxes, exchange rates and regulations.

Strategic sourcing vs. procurement Strategic sourcing and procurement differ in scope and in their overall goals. Procurement Procurement refers to the activities and procedures necessary for businesses to acquire products and services. While this technically involves both strategic and administrative responsibilities, procurement departments often focus on the day-to-day transactions and processes involved in e-procurement, such as purchase orders, invoicing and payments. A company's procurement department is typically headed by a chief procurement officer. Procurement professionals oversee purchases and ensure they align with company goals, as well as other factors such as profit margins and cost reduction. Strategic sourcing In contrast, strategic sourcing emphasizes the activities leading up to an actual purchase, including analyzing business needs and the marketplace at large. While a procurement strategy generally looks for the lowest-priced option, strategic sourcing looks at the big picture, employing large data sets to evaluate the value of other factors, such as optimal vendor relationships and reduced risk to the business. A procurement plan has 10 essential components.