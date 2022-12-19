A digital transformation approach to supply chain resilience

A supply chain manager's ability to anticipate disruptions is invaluable. The economy, geopolitics, climate change and public health continue to change global supply chains in unpredictable ways. The ability to predict the future is one of the job requirements for supply chain managers today.

In light of these challenges, supply chain managers must be proactive about preparing for the future and ensure they have the right technology to support their company's operations. As a result of digital transformation, businesses could optimize existing processes to gain agility and flexibility.

Suzano de Papel e Celulose (Suzano), based in Sao Paulo, relied on a digital transformation to improve its supply chain resilience, said Jefferson Mansano Ticianelli, a digital transformation executive at the company, during the "Build a Sustainable Future for Your Supply Chain and Your Business" panel at Oracle CloudWorld 2022 in Las Vegas.

Traditionally, business units worked in a siloed way to conduct business, Ticianelli said. To create better supply chain visibility, Suzano used its digital transformation efforts to create a global project that would enable the company to address compliance, customer experience, employee experience and productivity.