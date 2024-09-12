New AI and sustainability on tap for Oracle Fusion Cloud

Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP and supply chain applications are being infused with a new dose of AI agents, smart manufacturing and sustainability features.

Unveiled this week at Oracle CloudWorld, AI agents powered for autonomous work will span across the OFC applications suite for ERP, supply chain management (SCM), HCM and customer experience. Use cases will be specific to the application, and in general are aiming to enable customers to automate processes and get personalized recommendations or content.

Analysts said the new capabilities are in line with what other major ERP vendors have recently focused on. But Oracle's addition of generative AI agents as well as a more comprehensive sustainability offering adds new -- and in some cases unique -- competition to the market, which could benefit customers.

Oracle did note that its customers won't be charged for the AI capabilities as they are made available in OFC applications. It has also established certain "rules of engagement" around the usage of AI, said Steve Miranda, executive vice president for applications development at Oracle, during a keynote session Wednesday.

"For all AI, we maintain the exact same agreement with customers regarding the security and privacy of their data," Miranda said. "We never pass any data to an LLM [large language model] and never use customer data to train LLMs."

Steve Miranda, executive vice president for applications development at Oracle, on stage at CloudWorld 2024.

Smart manufacturing and sustainability Oracle Fusion SCM will now include functionality to improve manufacturing and supply chain operations. The new Smart Operations for Manufacturing capability in OFC Manufacturing provides front-line workers with real-time information on work orders and generative AI agents for shift reporting. The new Smart Operations for Maintenance functionality in OFC Cloud Maintenance is aimed at enabling manufacturers to improve identifying and resolving asset maintenance issues by providing supervisors with a single dashboard for scheduling and receiving real-time alerts on issues that need immediate resolution. These new capabilities can help modernize manufacturing software such as manufacturing execution system (MES) and product lifecycle management, Miranda said. Unlike traditional MES, the Oracle Fusion SCM Smart Operations capabilities are tightly integrated with multiple enterprise systems, using one data model and one technology stack, he said. The new Oracle Fusion Cloud Sustainability is an application that connects ERP, supply chain, enterprise planning and reporting, and other systems to give companies a single view of all their sustainability initiatives, said Natalia Rachelson, group vice president of cloud applications development at Oracle, in a briefing prior to the conference. "This can show a company where they stand vis-a-vis their sustainability goals, like carbon footprint reporting," Rachelson said. "It pulls data from multiple systems to enable this and applies AI to help categorize various things that comply with what could qualify for sustainability efforts versus not." For example, customers can use OFC Sustainability to help determine which suppliers can meet sustainability requirements, with AI assisting in examining the data involved, and then help track and manage sustainability reporting requirements for suppliers. OFC Sustainability will be available for customers soon, but the release date has not been set, Rachelson said. It will be available at no extra charge for licensed customers.