Oracle adds logistics features to supply chain platform

Oracle Supply Chain Management is adding new functionality aimed at providing customers more transparency about and control over their shipments.

The new logistics capabilities are included in the updated version of Oracle Transportation Management (TM) and Oracle Global Trade Management (GTM), two modules within Oracle SCM. They are intended to help customers build flexible supply chains that are responsive to disruptions, according to Derek Gittoes, vice president of supply chain management product strategy at Oracle.

The two main new capabilities are the machine-learning based ETA Predictions and the Automated Trade Agreement Qualification.

ETA Predictions provides real-time updates and tracks shipments before and during transit to give customers accurate predictions about when goods will arrive. It also recommends actions that customers can take to reroute if there are disruptions.

Automated Trade Agreement Qualification lets customers obtain information on items in the bill of material (BOMs). This creates an auditable record of the provenance of parts that shows they can comply with trade agreement regulations.

Flexible prediction of ETA ETA Predictions uses machine learning to analyze a customer's historical shipping activity and identify factors that have influenced the transit time. Those findings become the basis for predicting what the transit time will be, according to Gittoes. Customers can use ETA Predictions to plan how they want goods to be shipped -- for example, choosing the logistics carrier and ports of delivery, he said. But it also works in real-time so customers can make changes if conditions change. "Updates happen as the goods are moving, so the engine can redo the prediction and have a confidence indication on how true the prediction is," Gittoes said. The Automated Trade Agreement Qualification analyzes the BOMs of individual products to determine if those products qualify for certain free trade agreements, he said. BOMs can be complex, with hundreds or thousands of individual components going into finished products, making it difficult for companies to manually determine if the products meet the requirements of free trade agreements. In addition, the new features now have Logistics Digital Assistant capabilities that let users interact with them and gain answers to questions via natural language commands. Users can ask a question like "Where's my shipment?" or "Which orders are in danger of being late?" and the answer will surface via the Digital Assistant, Gittoes said. The new capabilities are standard features for customers that already use TM and GTM. They are available now as part of the scheduled update of those products. Automated Trade Agreement Qualification in Oracle Global Trade Management helps customers validate certificates of origin and comply with labor regulations.