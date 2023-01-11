The chances of Microsoft using ChatGPT to challenge Google

With ChatGPT's explosion in recent months, and the impact of Dall-E 2 earlier in 2022, Microsoft is finally getting a return on its investment in OpenAI.

The vendor initially invested $1 billion in the AI startup in 2019. It also became the exclusive cloud provider for OpenAI and its preferred partner.

Since then, ChatGBT, the easy-to-use query-based language model that is trained on an immense storehouse of knowledge, has quickly become an international sensation heralded as ushering in a new era of mass AI. OpenAI's Dell-E technology does the same for text-to-image applications, enabling users to easily ask the model to create complex and varied images.

The tech giant will likely soon invest $10 billion more into OpenAI and could incorporate the chat model into the Bing search engine, according to multiple media reports.

A Microsoft spokesperson said: "We do not comment on speculation."

Some truth Even so, there may be some accuracy to the reports. "There's very likely a lot of speculation within Microsoft to figure out exactly what they're going to do with these [OpenAI offerings]," said Forrester analyst William McKeon-White. "I would assume Microsoft can't comment on speculation because there's still a lot of speculation internally." Moreover, despite the lack of confirmation from Microsoft, there are strong signs that Microsoft is planning on pouring more money into OpenAI, said Dan Miller, analyst and founder of Opus Research. "Bringing the intellectual property of OpenAI across all sorts of computing infrastructure powered by Microsoft's operating systems, its application software, and its search resources [makes this] this a good opportunity," said Miller.