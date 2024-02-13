Oracle Fusion Cloud SCM adds to logistics management

Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain and Manufacturing has added new business intelligence capabilities for logistics and transportation management.

Available now at no extra cost, the new capabilities are aimed at managing the flow and distribution of goods, as the transportation and global trade functionalities are built on the same platform, according to Srini Rajagopal, vice president of logistics product strategy at Oracle. They include built-in BI integrations that connect applications on the supply chain management (SCM) platform to Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence and advanced Logistics Network Modeling (LNM).

"Companies have the ability to manage both the physical flow of goods and all the logistics that that entails, and also account for all the trade regulations that come into play when the goods cross country borders," Rajagopal said.

The BI integration enables customers to incorporate transportation and trade data into supply chain metrics and supply chain dashboards in Fusion Data Intelligence, he said. This provides a comprehensive and real-time view of logistics and trade data.

The LNM capability enables customers to analyze and design transportation networks and build resilience into logistics management processes, Rajagopal said. For example, logistics managers can plan for disruptions in shipping routes or ports by understanding available backup routes or scheduling options.

Other new capabilities include a trade incentive program to manage and automate trade documentation for country-specific trade programs; an updated Oracle Transportation Management mobile app to enable communication between shippers and fleet drivers while on the road; and a new configurable UI workbench that provides a single view of operations.

The new capabilities for LNM use AI and machine learning in the applications such as predictive estimated time of arrivals (ETAs) for orders and shipments that adjust based on network data, he said.

"When there are disruptions in your shipping network, it will adapt and learn and give you updated ETAs on your future shipments," Rajagopal said.