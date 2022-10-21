Oracle Cloud ERP to add direct finance, logistics services

Oracle Cloud ERP customers will soon be able to embed banking and logistics services into the platform for B2B transactions.

The new Oracle B2B Commerce network is aimed at reducing the cost and complexity of conducting B2B business between Oracle Cloud customers. The service was unveiled at this week's Oracle CloudWorld 2022 conference.

The initial rollout of Oracle B2B Commerce will include integrations with JPMorgan Payments for finance and FedEx for logistics, according to Oracle.

With this new service offering, corporate buyers and sellers will be able to digitize and automate transactional processes end to end, said Natalia Rachelson, group vice president of outbound product management for cloud applications at Oracle.

"It's about simplifying and reducing the cost of B2B transactions, providing better employee and customer experience and enabling service providers to offer new services to their customers," Rachelson said.

For example, if a hospital needs to buy an expensive piece of equipment like an MRI machine, it can place an order to a supplier through its Oracle Cloud ERP system, and the supplier also using Oracle Cloud ERP can arrange delivery logistics through FedEx, she said.

If it needs financing to purchase the equipment, the hospital can click on the JPMorgan button within Oracle Cloud ERP and create a financing request.

Accessing FedEx provides the supplier with real-time rate quotes, routing options and transit information, while the buyer has a simplified finance approval and payment process, according to Rachelson.

JPMorgan and FedEx will be the initial financial and logistics providers available in B2B Commerce, with more to come, she said.

While a release date has not been specified, Oracle B2B Commerce will be available in an upcoming upgrade to Oracle Cloud's 40,0000 customers as a standard functionality in Oracle Cloud ERP at no additional cost.