Acumatica cloud ERP aims for industry-focused AI value

The Acumatica cloud ERP platform has a new dose of AI functionality that aims to make everyday business processes more efficient.

Acumatica's ERP offers editions for specific industries -- construction, distribution, manufacturing, retail and professional services -- as well as a generic General Business Edition. The platform is designed for small to medium-sized enterprises, and two releases -- R1 and R2 -- are planned for each year.

At the Acumatica Summit 2025 conference in Las Vegas this week, the company introduced new AI functionality for each industry edition of Acumatica ERP. The company also unveiled two new offerings to help with AI development -- Acumatica AI Studio and Acumatica Labs -- along with integrations with e-commerce platform Shopify and other industry-focused software.

The AI capabilities in the industry-specific editions are designed to help customers evolve their ERP platforms from back-office transactional systems to more strategic centers in the organization, said Ali Jani, chief product officer at Acumatica, during a conference keynote session on Tuesday.

Acumatica's AI capabilities and services can help organizations improve decision-making while keeping organizational data private and secure, he said.

"We want to arm you with the power of AI," Jani said.

The industry edition updates are all designed to address real problems faced by organizations in those industries.

The Distribution Edition now includes price and catalog controls; the Manufacturing Edition includes real-time material availability for open production and advanced planning and scheduling views; the Construction Edition includes pro forma project billing enhancements and partnerships with construction software vendors Stack and JobPlanner; the Retail Edition includes a partnership with e-commerce platform Shopify; and the Professional Services Edition now integrates with the ProjectManager application for resource planning and project scheduling.

Customers will also be able to create or extend their own AI functionality with Acumatica AI Studio and collaborate with other customers through Acumatica Labs. Using Acumatica AI Studio enables organizations to automate complex workflows in a low-code environment while keeping sensitive data private and secure, according to the company.

Acumatica Labs establishes a customer preview program that provides early access to new features for testing and direct feedback. There are several programs and features coming into Acumatica's 2025 R1 and R2 releases that are part of Acumatica Labs, including advanced kitting, order orchestration, shop floor kiosks for manufacturers, customer special orders and document templates for the Professional Services Edition, Jani said.

