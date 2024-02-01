Acumatica ERP to expand with Professional Services Edition

Acumatica is adding professional services functionality to its cloud ERP platform, as well as several back-office capabilities that are designed to improve ease of use.

The Professional Services Edition, unveiled this week at Acumatica Summit 2024 in Las Vegas, is built on top of Acumatica's existing functionality for project accounting, billing and scheduling. It includes hundreds of new features aimed at customer service and customer lifecycle management, said Ali Jani, chief product officer at Acumatica, during the opening keynote.

The Professional Services Edition will be valuable as industries blur together and companies take on new processes and functions, such as distributors moving from B2B to B2C, Jani said. The new edition is expected to be available later in 2024.

The Acumatica Summit also highlighted the company's customer-focused approach to new advances in AI technologies and applications.

AI and related technologies such as analytics are going to be an integral part of enterprise applications going forward, as these are "far better equipped to be handled by machines," Jani said.

Acumatica customers have indicated that they want expanded AI capabilities for better business decision-making and automation, he said. However, these rapid changes, including the onset of generative AI, are also raising questions over their appropriate development in platforms such as Acumatica's cloud ERP.

Ali Jani, Acumatica's chief product officer, helps deliver the opening keynote at Acumatica Summit 2024.

Because of these new opportunities and risks, Acumatica is set to provide a customer-focused set of guidelines it will use around the development and use of AI-related capabilities, Jani said. These guidelines are in the same vein as the Acumatica Customer Bill of Rights that was first published in 2019.

The AI guidelines are aimed at ensuring development is responsible by protecting customer data through data security and privacy measures; practical by ensuring capabilities are transparent and clear so that users are aware of AI's risks, capabilities and limitations; and valuable by developing capabilities that are driven by customer input to enable them to overcome challenges or develop new business opportunities.

New back-office capabilities Acumatica also previewed new capabilities and integrations that are coming in the next release of its cloud ERP, 2024 R1, which is expected to be available later this year. These updates primarily focus on adding back-office functionality to the platform, including the following: More timely and accurate vendor payments via the AP Bill Link in Proforma, a new side panel to view attached transaction images.

Parallel operations reporting so that manufacturers can better manage complex production orders.

Access to distribution requirements planning functionality, which can help nonmanufacturers manage inventory supply and demand.

A Managed Sales Allocation process that gives users more control and flexibility over the order allocation process for their customers.

General availability of Amazon integration, with new capabilities for inventory reconciliation and statement reconciliation.