SAP's challenge ahead is making a case for cloud migrations

SAP continues to search for a balance between its push to a cloud-centered infrastructure and the needs of customers that struggle to make the migration -- a push-pull that will only be exacerbated in 2025.

Not only is the deadline to end support of legacy, on-premises ERP systems drawing closer, but SAP customers appear to be looking for clarity on whether they can move to the cloud, and how or if they can take advantage of IT advancements such as generative AI without SAP at all, according to customers and industry analysts.

In 2023, the German-Speaking SAP User Group, DSAG, made it clear that its members were unhappy with SAP's direction on cloud migrations and that access to cutting-edge features required customers to move to the cloud. In 2024, however, the group appeared to soften its stance toward SAP's cloud approach.

"From DSAG's point of view, the cloud and cloud enterprise resource planning systems (cloud ERP) are the right way forward for many use cases and industries," said Jens Hungershausen, chair of the DSAG board, in a press release from its Annual Congress in October.

While the group stressed that all SAP customers want access to technologies such as AI, it also acknowledged that they don't necessarily need to come from SAP.

To this end, DSAG outlined a list of demands for SAP that included clear answers on how customers can take advantage of cloud applications and flexible operating models; clear perspectives on products that are to expire in 2027 and assurance that new applications are sufficiently mature; a guarantee that what's available on S/4HANA Private Cloud Edition will also be available on S/4HANA on-premises; and more transparency on the existing and planned opportunities for using AI.

"There needs to be clear added value in the form of viable business cases for each of these [AI] use cases," Hungershausen said.

Customers weigh in on cloud, AI Members of the U.K. and Ireland SAP User Group (UKISUG) are on board with the move to S/4HANA, but are also looking for more clarity on the risks and benefits of a cloud move. Recent member research showed that one-third of organizations have already migrated to S/4HANA and almost two-thirds are in the planning stage. "With S/4HANA, it's no longer a question of 'if' but 'when' for most organizations," said Conor Riordan, chair of UKISUG. "A key consideration for many organizations is building a solid business case to move from [SAP ERP Central Component] ECC to the cloud." Making the transition poses significant risks and challenges for large and complex organizations, according to Riordan. This usually results in a business case involving at least three or four steps, starting with a move from on-premises ECC to on-premises S/4HANA. That first step is the costliest, he added. This can make it difficult to secure funding, as ECC remains supported until 2027 and other business-critical projects are likely to take priority. "The advice is start planning now and aim to complete the transition by 2026," Riordan said. "Secure a reliable partner, carefully develop the right strategy, build a robust end-state business case and manage business expectations throughout the process." The question of how organizations will access SAP's future innovations including AI remains a main topic of discussion for UKISUG members. Migrating to the cloud through Rise with SAP offers the most straightforward path, according to Riordan, although this is typically a multiphase, multiyear process. "For organizations with complex and critical on-premises implementations, the key consideration is how essential SAP's AI offerings are to their operations," he said. "If these capabilities are critical, another important question is whether there will be alternative ways to access them, such as through the SAP Business Technology Platform." Most customers are interested in the opportunities that rapid advancements in AI present to get greater value from their data and whether SAP is well positioned to support them on their enterprise AI journey, he said. This includes access to Joule, SAP's generative AI copilot. However, while more than half of UKISUG members believe that Joule could improve their organization's overall use of SAP, the communication and education around the offering need improvement, Riordan said. "For example, Joule is often closely associated with SAP's Rise messaging, even though its capabilities are also accessible through many of SAP's SaaS products, such as SuccessFactors," he said.

Year of the business case for cloud In the year ahead, SAP customers are looking to build the business case for S/4HANA Cloud migrations, and SAP needs to help with this, according to industry analysts. One complicating factor is that the end-of-support deadline for ECC is becoming a real problem for both SAP and its customers, according to Joshua Greenbaum, principal at Enterprise Applications Consulting. It's putting unnecessary pressure on all parties because there's generally no disagreement about the need to move, but it's a question of when and on whose schedule. SAP and its customers are equally guilty of failing to do the hard work of making strong business cases for migrating to the cloud, he said. But the business cases are there to be found if the customers look for them and then do the hard work internally to build them. "I [walked] away from 2024 saying that there's got to be much more done about that business case problem," Greenbaum said. "If that's done, there's a lot that can be said about moving everyone closer to reconciling the need for customers to be on the cloud and the need for SAP to get customers in the cloud." SAP is at a juncture, as it has a large base of customers that depend on its legacy systems, yet it also needs to prove its relevance as a tech leader, according to Jon Reed, co-founder of Diginomica, an enterprise industry analysis firm. "Companies are going to be running SAP ERP systems for a long time, but that's different than being perceived as deeply relevant," Reed said. "Ultimately, when SAP launched Rise with SAP, they called it transformation as a service, and they wanted to be their customers' go-to transformation partners." AI is one of the technologies that can help SAP make the case for relevance, as SAP ERP systems hold much of the data that can be used to generate useful business results for companies, he said. "If you're just going to chat with AI about random stuff as a consumer, that's one thing, but if you want strong business-caliber interactions, you need the data," Reed said. "I want to see true customer success around the adoption of SAP's software and treatment of the customer as their transformation partner of choice." The risk that SAP runs now is that it will be seen as a data repository that other vendors can draw on, he said. If SAP started to give customers advanced functionality now, it could make the case as an innovation partner, regardless of the ERP release its customers are running.