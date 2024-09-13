Oracle CloudWorld 2024 delivers AI, database and OCI updates

Oracle CloudWorld 2024 brought several technological advancements. The biggest announcement was the partnership with AWS, with Oracle Chairman and CTO Larry Ellison and AWS CEO Matt Garman on stage discussing the value their customers can expect.

Customers have been asking for this for some time and they'll have it starting in December. The deal with AWS completes the major cloud provider partnership trio for Oracle, with its database services running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) directly in AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure.

Here are my thoughts on other announcements from the conference, with an emphasis on analytics and AI.

Redefining 'customer-centric' The customer-centric approach at the event was noticeable. The first keynote was all about making it real by having some big customers on stage with Oracle CEO Safra Catz. The highlight for me was seeing CIO of the CIA, La'Naia Jones, on stage. The CIA was Oracle's first customer and continues to extensively leverage Oracle infrastructure in different ways, making it hard to refute Oracle's ability to meet the highest-tier security, scale and performance requirements of arguably the largest intelligence community agency in the world. That customer access extended to the analyst summit, where the analyst relations team gave amazing access to many customers at different stages of their AI journeys. These are the conversations I personally love. What's good? What's bad? What's hype? Talking to customers tells the real story. And between OCI, Oracle Analytics Cloud and Fusion Data Intelligence, just to name a few, they were quite happy with not only what they have today but also where Oracle is going.

AI agents lead the way Owning the infrastructure and the app stack gives Oracle an advantage unlike virtually any other enterprise tech company. It's almost unfair with Oracle being so embedded in the enterprise application space that it can innovate so rapidly within industries. And when customers buy into the whole stack, the optimizations are apparent. That shined through with how much focus was put on industry-specific announcements. I was most taken aback by Oracle's AI agent story and all of the related announcements. The company announced AI assistants that will help its customers author, advise and recommend actions. The agents are embedded within its apps, so customers can expect big productivity boosts across finance, supply chain, HR, sales, marketing and service. This many agents with this much detail into the specific uses marks a new standard for what AI agent announcements must look like from the vendor community going forward. Hats off to Oracle for its transparency and commitment to furthering the development of AI agents for use within its applications. Some specific application updates that stuck out to me were the new user experience enhancements in Oracle Fusion Cloud SCM, a new energy and water data intelligence offering, and healthcare features such as medical supply tracking, automated replenishment and real-time inventory visibility. The goals of all of these new products are to help organizations unify their data, accelerate AI, increase productivity, expand visibility and accelerate processes.

OCI updates There were several OCI updates, but for me the big ones were Oracle launching a new generative AI RAG Agent that's a fully managed service. The update makes it easy to use Oracle AI Vector Search without any manual integrations. The second big update was the addition of capabilities to help customers accelerate the development of applications and deployment on OCI with the new Oracle Code Assist. Oracle also launched a massive AI supercomputer in the cloud and placed a big focus on AI and data sovereignty with Nvidia that helps organizations build and maintain sovereign AI models in their country or retain AI-generated data with strong data residency controls.