A snapshot of Oracle AI in the cloud market

In its fiscal second quarter 2025 results, Oracle's IaaS revenue jumped considerably, demonstrating faster cloud growth than major cloud service providers Amazon, Microsoft and Google.

Oracle CEO Safra Catz confirmed this source of opportunity in its earnings calls: "Record-level AI demand drove Oracle Cloud Infrastructure revenue up 52% in Q2, a much higher growth rate than any of our hyperscale cloud infrastructure competitors." Oracle noted that its AI success is largely from training generative AI (GenAI) models, and enterprise use of AI cloud training is still only in its infancy. Oracle's future in the cloud market might hinge on further enterprise interest in Oracle to train AI models with their own data.

Let's look at some of the factors contributing to Oracle's success in the cloud AI market and ask some vital questions about the company's future.

Oracle's AI advantages The following are some of the key advantages Oracle has in the cloud market. Enterprise expertise Enterprises have put Oracle in the top four in terms of strategic planning influence for two decades, and it has often been ranked second only to IBM. This gives Oracle input into major enterprise IT decisions, and surely, further enterprise adoption of AI could be one such decision. Authority in databases Oracle's database products are widely used in both the cloud and data centers. Training AI means providing models access to historical data. Oracle understands enterprise data security and sovereignty needs, which means it gains greater enterprise trust in those critical areas. The breadth of its database use provides a large base into which it can promote agent AI offerings, large enough to sustain growth for several years. Better pricing Enterprises say that Oracle's cloud is less expensive than the major cloud providers and that their pricing favors AI training by lowering access and transfer charges between the cloud and data center. They admit that Oracle doesn't have the same global hosting density as the top three cloud providers, nor does it have the same web service feature options, but the AI training mission doesn't require these things. With Oracle, enterprises can build a self-hosted cloud model and train it by transferring data to the Oracle cloud and then moving the model back. Alternatively, they can run an open source model in the cloud.