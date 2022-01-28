6 open source PaaS options developers should know in 2022

PaaS is an application hosting model that abstracts most of the underlying infrastructure required to deploy a cloud-based software application to simplify the end-to-end development process. A step below SaaS, PaaS tools reduce the overhead required to deploy application dependencies, such as databases, and simplify the vast majority of DevOps operations, such as load balancing.

PaaS is popular among developers because it reduces the time to market of most products, eliminating the complexity of managing servers and simplifying the deployment processes that are traditionally more complex in cloud-based environments, typically referred to as IaaS.

Although ease of use is a focus of PaaS, there are some drawbacks. For one, vendor lock-in is a serious problem. Virtualized infrastructure offered by most cloud providers can be moved easily to different providers as necessary, but PaaS deployments are specialized and, generally, not reproducible. Moving from one provider to another requires a lot of overhead and effort.

This is where open source PaaS comes into play. Although an open source PaaS doesn't fully take away the need to manage servers, it simplifies the application deployment and management process. It gives users more control over where and how they host their applications while still reducing the amount of effort required to get the applications to market.

Open source PaaS options can be built on different stacks and differ in terms of GUIs and CLIs.