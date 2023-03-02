6 alternatives to Heroku's defunct free service tiers

In November 2022, Salesforce moved forward with plans to eliminate the array of free services it had long offered through Heroku, including Heroku Dynos, Heroku Postgres and Heroku Data for Redis. As such, many developers and software development teams find themselves forced to decide whether the value of these once-free services justify the added cost.

However, it may also prove beneficial to explore alternative deployment platforms that offer users arrays of capabilities and services comparable to Heroku's for free: Back4App, CapRover, Fly.io, OpenShift, Render and Vercel.

What happened to Heroku? Heroku is a cloud PaaS used to deploy, run and manage container-based applications, with all its services hosted on Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud. Although developers could deal directly with a public cloud provider, like AWS, Heroku's user dashboard and CLI features can simplify and accelerate app deployment, simplify management and improve scalability. Through abstraction, Heroku relieves its users of the complex management tasks associated with large public cloud architectures. One of Heroku's most popular features is its fleet of lightweight Linux containers offered through the Heroku Dynos service. These containers -- known as dynos -- are isolated, virtualized and designed to execute application processes via user-provided commands, and many users especially enjoyed the benefit of regularly running small collections of these useful containers for free through the free, introductory tier of Heroku Dynos. Since Salesforce's reconfiguration of its pricing model, Heroku Dynos now offers users six tiers of what they call Dyno Types. Each tier of Dino Types offers incrementally higher levels of memory allocation, feature sophistication and, of course, monthly cost. Starting with the least comprehensive -- and cheapest -- option, these Dyno Types are currently identified as Eco, Basic, Standard, Performance, Private and Shield. Alongside Heroku Dynos, Heroku Postgres and Heroku Data for Redis also fell under the banner of free-tier options embraced by developers and software teams. However, like Heroku Dynos, the free version of Heroku Postgres was eliminated, and the SQL database service is now only available through six paid options, some of which mirror the names of Heroku Dynos' tiers: Mini, Basic, Standard, Premium, Private and Shield. Heroku Data for Redis, meanwhile, also offers Mini, Private and Shield tiers of pricing, with the addition of two distinct Premium tiers that are each parsed out into subtiers of memory allocation levels that marginally scale the service's monthly cost.

What does this mean for Heroku's users? Heroku's historic supply of free dynos and data services provided a dependably cost-effective vehicle for low-level app development, feature experimentation and QA testing for countless organizations. Such efforts now incur a higher cost, which likely presents a minor inconvenience for some. But those who used these services in large-scale scenarios or high-priority projects could potentially offset development budget planning, incur project or management cost overruns, and impact the flexibility of testing schedules. For example, a project team that depended heavily on the benefits of free tiers of Heroku services may fall behind schedule for development of an anticipated release of new and highly competitive application features if budget constraints don't allow the team to retain these services by simply paying the new costs. Similarly, some QA teams may curtail certain testing processes that relied on free service tiers, possibly affecting software quality and opening the door to more bugs and failures.

What does it cost to stay with Heroku? For some, the value that Heroku services provide them -- and perhaps the degree to which they desperately depend on the platform -- is significant enough to warrant exploring ways to continue using Heroku's capabilities while staying comfortably within budget. While Salesforce no longer offers free versions of Heroku Dynos, Heroku Data for Redis or Heroku Postgres, it still promotes a collection of these same dynos and data services through "low-cost" service tiers that those who wish to stay aboard the platform may find fall within their comfort zone of spending. For one, the Heroku Eco Dyno Type tier offers users access to 1,000 dyno hours per month for $5, with the plan refreshing on the first day of each month, as opposed to the exact date you subscribed. Note, however, that this pool of 1,000 dyno hours is shared across all Eco dynos that reside in your account, making it best for experimentation or running apps with limited use. The next tier, Basic, enables users to run slightly more sophisticated dynos capable of handling small projects or concept builds; this service costs $0.01 per hour, with a maximum of $7 per month if the dynos run 24/7. Likewise, Heroku Data for Redis and Heroku Postgres offer Mini tiers designed to act as entry-level tiers for those interested in using Heroku services more broadly. For the price of approximately $0.004 per hour -- max $3 per month -- Heroku Data for Redis offers a multi-tenant instance for small projects and concept designs, including analytics and log metrics. The Mini option for Heroku Postgres comes at a cost of approximately $0.007 per hour -- max of $5 per month. While it's true that the monthly subscription fees for the more basic versions of Heroku services aren't wildly expensive, there are some stipulations within each service plan surrounding use and fee charges that are worth keeping close track of before singing up. And, as history shows, there's always the potential for these pricing models to change abruptly. This is one characteristic of paid plans that make finding free options a worthwhile pursuit, which we review next.