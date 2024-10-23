A cloud services cheat sheet for AWS, Azure and Google Cloud

AWS, Microsoft and Google each offer well over 100 cloud services. It's hard enough keeping tabs on what one cloud offers, so good luck trying to get a handle on the products from the three major providers.

No one can be an expert on everything on a single cloud, let alone all three of the public cloud service providers that operate at this scale. Even trying to compare what's available in each cloud can quickly get convoluted since naming conventions vary by vendor and service. For example, you can be forgiven for not knowing AWS Fargate, Microsoft Azure Container Instances and Google Cloud Run all essentially serve the same purpose.

So, if you ever feel at a loss for what's what, hopefully, this cloud services cheat sheet helps. Consider it a guide for cloud directories -- a quick reference sheet for what each vendor calls the same service.

However, you can also use this as a starting point. You'll need to do your homework to get a more nuanced understanding of what distinguishes the offerings from one another.

Not all services are equal -- each has its own set of features and capabilities, and the functionality might vary widely across platforms. Just because a provider doesn't have a designated service in one of these categories, that doesn't mean it's impossible to achieve the same objective.

Don't forget your cheat sheet Your time is valuable; don't waste it getting bogged down in cloud providers' documentation. Download this PDF, and see all the different products and capabilities from each cloud provider.









Here is our cloud services cheat sheet of the services generally available on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The list is broken down by category to help you start your cross-cloud analysis.

AI and machine learning AWS Azure Google Cloud AI containers AWS Deep Learning Containers GPU support on Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) Deep Learning Containers AI-powered assistant Amazon Q Azure OpenAI Service Gemini for Google Cloud AI prediction human review and moderation Amazon Augmented AI (A2I) Azure AI Content Safety N/A Chatbot builder Amazon Lex Azure AI Bot Service, Azure Health Bot, Azure AI Language question answering Dialogflow Data labeling Amazon SageMaker Ground Truth Azure Machine Learning data labeling Vertex AI data labeling Document extraction and content analysis Amazon Textract Azure AI Document Intelligence Document AI Generative AI platforms Amazon Bedrock Azure OpenAI Service Vertex AI Image recognition and analysis Amazon Rekognition Azure AI Vision Vision AI Inference accelerator Amazon Elastic Inference, AWS Inferentia GPU support on AKS Cloud Tensor Processing Unit (TPU), Edge TPU Language translation Amazon Translate Azure AI Translator Translation AI Machine learning and AI chips AWS Inferentia, AWS Trainium Azure Maia 100 Cloud TPU, Trillium TPU Managed machine learning platform Amazon SageMaker Azure Machine Learning TensorFlow Enterprise, Vertex AI Notebooks Amazon EMR Notebooks Azure Notebooks Colab Enterprise, Vertex AI Workbench Online fraud detection Amazon Fraud Detector Azure AI Anomaly Detector, Azure Event Hubs and Stream Analytics reCAPTCHA Enterprise Preconfigured images/VMs for deep learning AWS Deep Learning Amazon Machine Images (DLAMI) Data Science Virtual Machine (DSVM) Deep Learning VM Image Recommendation integration Amazon Personalize Azure AI Personalizer Recommendations Speech recognition and generator Amazon Transcribe, Amazon Polly Azure AI Speech Speech-to-Text API, Text-to-Speech API Text analysis Amazon Comprehend Azure AI Language Natural Language API Time-series forecasting Amazon Forecast AutoML in Azure Machine Learning TimesFM, forecasting with AutoML in Vertex AI Video analysis Amazon Rekognition Video Azure AI Video Indexer Video Intelligence API Visual inspection Amazon Lookout for Vision Azure AI Custom Vision Visual Inspection AI

Analytics AWS Azure Google Cloud Big data processing Amazon EMR, AWS Glue Azure Data Lake Analytics, Azure HDInsight Dataproc Business analytics Amazon QuickSight, Amazon FinSpace Power BI, Microsoft Graph Data Connect, Azure Synapse Analytics Looker Data exploration and metadata management Amazon Athena, AWS Glue Data Catalog Azure Data Explorer, Azure Data Catalog Dataplex Data lake creation AWS Lake Formation Azure Data Lake Storage Gen2 Cloud Storage Data share and exchange AWS Data Exchange, AWS Lake Formation, Amazon Managed Blockchain (AMB) Azure Data Share Analytics Hub, Datashare Data streaming Amazon Kinesis Data Analytics, Amazon Data Firehose, Amazon Kinesis Data Streams Azure Stream Analytics Dataflow, Pub/Sub, Datastream Data warehousing Amazon Redshift Azure Synapse Analytics, Azure Databricks BigQuery Data wrangling AWS Glue DataBrew, Amazon SageMaker Data Wrangler Azure Data Factory Google Cloud Dataprep by Trifacta in BigQuery Extract, transform and load (ETL) AWS Glue, AWS Data Pipeline Azure Data Factory, Azure Synapse Analytics Cloud Data Fusion, Dataflow, Dataproc Hosted Hadoop/Spark Amazon EMR Azure HDInsight Dataproc Managed Kafka Amazon Managed Streaming for Apache Kafka (MSK) Azure Event Hubs for Apache Kafka Confluent Cloud Managed search Amazon CloudSearch, Amazon OpenSearch Service, Amazon Kendra Azure AI Search, Bing Web Search API Cloud Search Query service Amazon Athena, Amazon Managed Grafana, Amazon Redshift Azure Data Lake Analytics, Azure Synapse Analytics BigQuery

Application integration AWS Azure Google Cloud API development and management Amazon API Gateway, AWS AppSync Azure API Management, Azure API Apps API Gateway, Apigee API Management Distributed app coordination Amazon Simple Workflow Service (SWF), AWS Step Functions Azure Logic Apps Cloud Tasks Event handling Amazon EventBridge Azure Event Grid Eventarc Integration service Amazon AppFlow Azure Logic Apps Application Integration Messaging Amazon MQ, Amazon Simple Queue Service (SQS), Amazon Simple Notification Service (SNS) Azure Web PubSub, Azure Queue Storage, Azure Service Bus Pub/Sub Service discovery AWS Cloud Map DNS Service Discovery (DNS-SD) and multicast DNS (mDNS) in Azure Sphere Service Directory Service mesh AWS App Mesh Open Service Mesh (OSM) in AKS Cloud Service Mesh Workflow orchestration AWS Data Pipeline, AWS Glue, Amazon Managed Workflows for Apache Airflow (MWAA) Azure Data Factory Cloud Composer

Business applications* AWS Azure Google Cloud Collaboration tool suite N/A Microsoft 365, Azure FluidRelay Google Workspace Document sharing and storage Amazon WorkDocs Microsoft Word Google Docs, Google Workspace Essentials Email and calendar Amazon WorkMail Microsoft Outlook Gmail Low-code/no-code Amazon QuickSight, AWS Amplify, AWS App Runner Microsoft Power Apps AppSheet Video calls and chat Amazon Chime Microsoft Teams Google Meet Voice assistant Amazon Alexa, Amazon Lex Azure AI Speech Google Assistant *Several Google and Microsoft services in this section are not explicitly available through Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. They are part of each vendor's broader cloud portfolio.

Compute AWS Azure Google Cloud Autoscaling AWS Auto Scaling, Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) Auto Scaling Autoscale in Azure Monitor, Azure Virtual Machine Scale Sets Compute Engine managed instance groups (MIGs) Batch scheduling, executing and processing AWS Batch Azure Batch Batch Extended infrastructure AWS Outposts Azure Stack Google Distributed Cloud Functions as a service, serverless computing AWS Lambda Azure Functions Cloud Run functions High-performance computing management AWS ParallelCluster Azure CycleCloud, Azure FXT Edge Filer Cluster Toolkit Isolated servers Amazon EC2 Dedicated Hosts Azure Dedicated Host Sole-tenant nodes in Compute Engine PaaS AWS Elastic Beanstalk, Amazon Lightsail Azure App Service App Engine Quantum computing Amazon Braket Azure Quantum N/A VMs Amazon EC2 Azure Virtual Machines Compute Engine VM image builder EC2 Image Builder Azure VM Image Builder Packer integration in Compute Engine VMware integration VMware Cloud on AWS Azure VMware Solution Google Cloud VMware Engine

Containers AWS Azure Google Cloud Container migration AWS App2Container (A2C) Azure Migrate Migrate to Containers Container registry Amazon Elastic Container Registry (ECR), AWS CodeArtifact Azure Container Registry Artifact Registry Managed container service AWS Copilot, Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS) Azure Container Apps N/A Managed Kubernetes service Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) AKS Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) Serverless containers AWS App Runner, AWS Fargate Azure Container Instances (ACI) Cloud Run

Cost controls AWS Azure Google Cloud Architecture assessment and recommendations AWS Well-Architected Tool (WA Tool) Azure Well-Architected Review Google Cloud Architecture Framework Billing and budgeting tools AWS Budgets Microsoft Billing, Microsoft Cost Management Cloud Billing, Cloud Billing Budget API, Cost Management Cloud optimization Amazon CodeGuru Security, AWS Cost Explorer, AWS Trusted Advisor, AWS Compute Optimizer Azure Advisor, Microsoft Cost Management Cloud Profiler, Cost Management, Recommenders Long-term commitment discount programs Amazon EC2 Reserved Instances (RI), Compute Savings Plans, EC2 Instance Savings Plans Azure Hybrid Benefit, Azure Reservations, Azure savings plans Committed use discounts (CUDs), sustained use discounts (SUDs) Low-cost, interruptible VMs Amazon EC2 Spot Instances Azure Spot Virtual Machines Spot VMs Spending tracker and analysis AWS Cost Anomaly Detection, AWS Cost and Usage Reports (CUR), RI Reporting Microsoft Cost Management analysis and reporting feature Cost Management

Databases AWS Azure Google Cloud Blockchain Amazon Managed Blockchain (AMB), Amazon Quantum Ledger Database (QLDB) Microsoft Azure confidential ledger Blockchain Node Engine In-memory data store Amazon ElastiCache, Amazon MemoryDB Azure Cache for Redis Memorystore NoSQL: Column-family Amazon Keyspaces (for Apache Cassandra) Azure Cosmos DB Bigtable NoSQL: Document Amazon DocumentDB (with MongoDB compatibility) Azure Cosmos DB Firestore, Firebase Realtime Database NoSQL: Graph Amazon Neptune Azure Cosmos DB for Apache Gremlin Neo4j on Google Cloud NoSQL: Key-value Amazon DynamoDB Azure Cosmos DB Bigtable, Firestore Relational database management system Amazon Aurora, Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS), Amazon Redshift Azure SQL Database, Azure Cosmos DB for PostgreSQL, Azure Database for MariaDB AlloyDB for PostgreSQL, Cloud SQL, Cloud Spanner Time-series database Amazon Timestream Azure Time Series Insights Bigtable

Developer tools AWS Azure Google Cloud App configuration AWS AppConfig Azure App Configuration Firebase Remote Config Artifact management AWS CodeArtifact Azure Artifacts Artifact Registry CI/CD AWS CodeBuild, AWS CodeDeploy, AWS CodePipeline Azure DevOps, Azure Pipelines Cloud Build, Cloud Deploy CLI tools AWS Command Line Interface (CLI) Azure Command-Line Interface (CLI) Cloud SDK, gcloud CLI Code debugging AWS X-Ray Visual Studio Code (VS Code) Cloud Trace, Google Cloud Observability, Firebase Crashlytics Development kits and client libraries AWS Cloud Development Kit (CDK), Amazon Corretto, AWS SDKs Azure SDKs Cloud SDK Git repositories AWS CodeCommit, AWS Serverless Application Repository Azure Repos Cloud Source Repositories Integrated development environments and related tools Amazon EMR Studio, AWS Cloud9, AWS CloudShell Azure Cloud Shell, VS, VS Code Cloud Code, Cloud Shell Mobile and web app development AWS Amplify Azure App Service, Azure mobile apps, Azure Static Web Apps, Xamarin apps with Azure Firebase PowerShell AWS Tools for PowerShell Azure PowerShell Cloud Tools for PowerShell Scheduling Amazon EventBridge Azure Logic Apps Cloud Scheduler Testing AWS Device Farm, AWS Fault Injection Service (FIS) VS App Center, Azure Test Plans Firebase Test Lab

IoT AWS Azure Google Cloud Cloud-device connections, data collection and management AWS IoT Analytics, AWS IoT Device Management, AWS IoT Events, AWS IoT SiteWise Azure IoT Central, Azure Sphere Leverege Connect for Google Cloud Device security management AWS IoT Device Defender Microsoft Defender for IoT N/A IoT edge compute AWS IoT Greengrass Azure IoT Edge Edge TPU IoT gateway AWS IoT Core Azure IoT Hub N/A Virtual modeling AWS IoT Things Graph, AWS IoT TwinMaker Azure Digital Twins N/A

Management and governance AWS Azure Google Cloud Anomaly detection Amazon CloudWatch anomaly detection, Amazon Lookout for Metrics AI Anomaly Detector Apigee anomaly detection Application and data management AWS Service Catalog Azure Managed Applications, Azure Blueprints, Microsoft Purview Dataplex, Service Catalog, Service Directory Automation AWS CloudFormation, AWS Proton, AWS OpsWorks Azure Resource Manager, Azure Automation, Bicep, Azure VM extensions Cloud Deployment Manager, Cloud Foundation Toolkit, Cloud Scheduler, VM Manager Configuration management AWS Config Azure App Configuration Cloud Asset Inventory General monitoring Amazon CloudWatch Azure Monitor Cloud Monitoring Health service and dashboard AWS Health Azure Resource Health, Azure Service Health Cloud Monitoring Hybrid and multi-cloud management AWS Outposts, VMware Cloud on AWS, Amazon ECS Anywhere, Amazon EKS Anywhere Azure Arc, Azure Stack Google Distributed Cloud License management AWS License Manager N/A N/A Logging Amazon CloudWatch Logs, AWS CloudTrail Azure Monitor Logs, Azure Monitor Log Analytics Cloud Logging, Cloud Audit Logs Management console AWS Management Console Azure Portal Google Cloud console Multi-account management AWS Control Tower, AWS Organizations Azure Management Groups, Azure Lighthouse Resource Manager Network monitoring AWS Network Manager Azure Network Watcher Network Intelligence Center Policy management AWS Organizations Azure Policy Organization Policy Service

Migration AWS Azure Google Cloud Database migration AWS Database Migration Service (DMS) Azure Database Migration Service Database Migration Service Data transfer appliance AWS Snowball, AWS Snowcone Azure Data Box Transfer Appliance Migration and modernization offerings AWS Migration Acceleration Program (MAP), AWS Mainframe Modernization, AWS Migration Hub Azure Migrate and Modernize, FastTrack for Azure Rapid Migration and Modernization Program (RaMP) Online data transfer AWS DataSync, AWS Transfer Family, AWS Mainframe Modernization Azure Storage Mover Storage Transfer Service On-premises application analysis AWS Application Discovery Service, Migration Evaluator Azure Migrate, Azure Resource Mover N/A Server migration AWS Application Migration Service Azure Migrate Migrate to Virtual Machines

Miscellaneous AWS Azure Google Cloud Customer multichannel communication Amazon Connect, Amazon Connect Contact Lens Azure Communication Services Contact Center AI End-user communications Amazon Pinpoint, Amazon Simple Email Service (SES) Azure Notification Hubs Firebase Cloud Messaging (FCM) Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) AWS HealthLake Azure Health Data Services Apigee HealthAPIx, Cloud Healthcare API Gaming Amazon GameLift, Amazon Lumberyard Azure PlayFab Google Cloud for Games Genomics Amazon Genomics CLI Microsoft Genomics Batch Geolocation APIs and services Amazon Maps API, Amazon Location Service Azure Maps Google Maps Platform Media services AWS Elemental, AWS Thinkbox, Amazon Interactive Video Service (IVS), Amazon Kinesis Video Streams, Amazon Nimble Studio Azure AI Video Indexer Live Stream API, Transcoder API, Video Stitcher API, Video AI Robotics application development AWS RoboMaker N/A Cloud Robotics Core Satellite ground stations AWS Ground Station Azure Orbital Ground Station N/A Virtual desktop Amazon WorkSpaces, Amazon AppStream 2.0 Azure Virtual Desktop N/A

Networking and content delivery AWS Azure Google Cloud 5G-based infrastructure AWS Wavelength, AWS Private 5G Azure private multi-access edge compute (MEC), Azure Private 5G Core N/A Build, deploy and manage APIs Amazon API Gateway Azure API Management Apigee API Management Content delivery network (CDN) Amazon CloudFront Azure Front Door Cloud CDN, Media CDN Dedicated network connection AWS Direct Connect Azure ExpressRoute Cloud Interconnect Domain name system (DNS) Amazon Route 53 Azure DNS Cloud DNS Load balancing Elastic Load Balancing (ELB) Azure Application Gateway, Azure Load Balancer, Azure Traffic Manager Cloud Load Balancing Network accelerator AWS Global Accelerator Azure Front Door Premium Network Service Tier Network address translation (NAT) Amazon VPC NAT gateways Azure NAT Gateway Cloud NAT Peering Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) peering Azure Virtual Network peering VPC Network Peering Private network connector AWS PrivateLink Azure Private Link Private Service Connect Service discovery AWS Cloud Map, Amazon VPC Lattice N/A Service Directory Traffic control plane AWS App Mesh Azure Service Fabric Cloud Service Mesh Virtual WAN AWS Cloud WAN Azure Virtual WAN Network Connectivity Center Virtual private cloud (VPC) Amazon VPC, AWS Transit Gateway Azure Virtual Network Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) VPN AWS VPN, AWS Client VPN Azure VPN Gateway Cloud VPN

Security AWS Azure Google Cloud Audit and compliance reports and controls AWS Artifact, AWS Audit Manager Microsoft Service Trust Portal (STP) Assured Workloads Centralized security management AWS Security Hub Microsoft Defender for Cloud Security Command Center (SCC) Certificate management AWS Certificate Manager Azure App Service certificate Certificate Authority Service Confidential computing AWS Nitro Enclaves Azure confidential computing Confidential Computing Container security Amazon ECR Microsoft Defender for Containers Artifact Analysis, Binary Authorization Data discovery and classification Amazon Macie Azure Data Catalog, Azure Information Protection Data Catalog, Cloud Data Loss Prevention (DLP) in Sensitive Data Protection Distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection AWS Shield Azure DDoS Protection Google Cloud Armor End-user identity management Amazon Cognito Azure Active Directory (AD) B2C Firebase Authentication Firewall management AWS Firewall Manager, AWS Network Firewall, AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF) Azure Firewall, Azure Web Application Firewall (WAF) Cloud Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) Identity and access management AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM), Amazon Cognito Azure AD B2C, Microsoft Entra External ID Identity Platform, Firebase Authentication Key management AWS Key Management Service (KMS), AWS Cloud Hardware Security Module (CloudHSM) Azure Key Vault, Azure Dedicated HSM Cloud Key Management, Cloud HSM Microsoft AD-compatible directory service AWS Directory Service for Microsoft AD Microsoft Entra Domain Services Managed Service for Microsoft AD Regulated services AWS GovCloud Azure Government Assured Workloads Resource access management AWS Resource Access Manager Azure Resource Manager Resource Manager Secrets management AWS Secrets Manager Azure Key Vault Secret Manager Secure access based on identity and/or context AWS Verified Access Microsoft Entra application proxy Identity-Aware Proxy (IAP) Sign-off for cloud provider data access requests N/A Customer Lockbox for Microsoft Azure Access Transparency and Access Approval Single sign-on (SSO) AWS IAM Identity Center Microsoft Entra Single Sign-On Cloud Identity Threat detection Amazon Detective, Amazon GuardDuty Microsoft Defender for Cloud, Microsoft Sentinel SCC Vulnerability scanning Amazon Inspector Microsoft Defender for Cloud Web Security Scanner