4 ways to prepare IT departments for AI-driven change

AI and automation will reshape IT staff responsibilities in application development and network operations, and they are likely to redefine operational responsibilities in systems support, data operations and even data management. What changes to IT workflows and responsibilities are coming, and how will this affect IT staffing and deployment?

Although AI and automation are being aggressively deployed in IT, they are unlikely to replace many IT workers, as some fear.

There are two main reasons for this:

IT personnel can be deployed to other areas of IT that need attention.

There is likely to be a correction point within the next year or two, which will reveal AI's limitations and require real human beings to address them.

How AI adoption will reshape IT roles and workforce needs Let's examine these two statements in more detail. A shift in IT responsibilities The areas of IT most likely to be affected by AI and automation are application development and computer operations. App dev will see more AI-powered low-code/no-code applications deployed by end users without much help from the IT development team. In computer operations, certain activities -- such as nightly batch processing -- can be largely automated, if they aren't already. This could mean that personnel in applications and operations lose their jobs, but a more likely scenario is that they get reskilled and redeployed. The argument for reskilling and redeploying personnel is compelling. IT staff continue to operate on the lean side, and it's becoming increasingly difficult for CIOs to request additional personnel in budget meetings. Consequently, if a computer operations team member can be reskilled to work in networks or IT infrastructure -- and many can -- it could be a win-win situation for everyone. The same situation applies to application programmers. If they are no longer needed to develop the easier applications that can be created with low-code/no-code generators, they can be reskilled and redeployed in more demanding application development areas or in areas tangential to applications, such as data management, AI system development, QA or even IT infrastructure. The value of reskilling and retaining these personnel lies in their existing knowledge of the company and its systems, which a new hire wouldn't have. A looming AI correction point As seen with distributed computing, the virtualization of systems and cloud computing, there will come a point when the novelty and initial excitement of AI wear off. This is when people begin to examine how well the technology is actually performing for the company. Already, there are signs of this. One such example is when companies acknowledge the existence of AI hallucinations and errors. Another is when users and customers experience disappointment with AI and automation-driven systems that "just don't work" in their interactions with humans or in complex business processes and exception handling. These are new issues, and both IT applications and QA staff will need to engage with AI systems in new ways to resolve them. CIOs see this, too: In the larger picture, they understand that changes to IT job responsibilities and staff reskilling will be the order of the day. But how can they relieve the staff anxiety that's likely to occur?