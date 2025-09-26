How organizations can reskill and upskill employees in AI

As AI and automation reconfigure how work is done, organizations must reskill their workforce or fall behind.

Many companies are experimenting with AI tools, but few are currently prepared for the significant workforce shifts on the horizon. In addition, a common misconception exists that learning about AI is only for technical teams or those who work in data-centric domains. For example, marketers need to understand how generative tools alter content strategy, and sales teams must grasp how recommendation algorithms influence pipeline decisions.

Reskilling and upskilling internal talent are typically faster and more cost-effective than external hiring, and they also ensure preservation of institutional knowledge.

Learn more about how to reskill employees in AI, as well as AI skills that employees should possess.

12 steps to follow for reskilling employees in AI Here are some steps that companies should follow when educating employees about AI. 1. Start with a skills audit Creating a current, comprehensive view of workforce capabilities is vital, including noting existing capabilities, critical gaps and role evolutions. Carrying this out requires more than an HR spreadsheet. Use structured skills taxonomies and internal performance data to map current competencies across functions and use industry trends and future-of-work forecasts to identify priority skill areas. Scenario planning and skill adjacencies can help define how current roles can transition. This audit should be revisited every two to three years to ensure it continues to reflect evolving technologies and job requirements. 2. Develop a skilling roadmap Once the gaps are clear, defining how the organization will close them is a good next step. A one-size-fits-all training program won't work. Segment the workforce by exposure to AI, readiness for change and the nature of their roles. Offer foundational AI literacy to the full workforce and deeper, job-specific upskilling to groups in IT, products, marketing and operations. 3. Redesign roles and update job descriptions AI adoption leads to new responsibilities and job categories. Roles like AI risk manager, AI governance lead and AI auditor are increasingly necessary to ensure proper management of ethics, compliance and operational integrity. Meanwhile, existing roles will evolve. Product managers and marketers will need to be proficient in AI, which necessitates rewriting job descriptions and creating plans for those who want to take on newly defined roles. 4. Unlearn before learning Many employees will need to unlearn outdated methods and assumptions before new practices can take root. AI-related learning programs can help employees identify obsolete skills, challenge legacy behaviors and make room for different ways of thinking. 5. Offer tailored and relevant training To be effective, training must be problem-centered, business-aligned and immediately applicable. Accomplishing these goals requires integrating learning into the flow of work, including using scenario-based modules and business simulations where AI concepts are tested against live challenges. Learning should be multi-format, and include cohort-based and self-paced. User engagement data can provide insight into how to change content if needed. 6. Use AI platforms to accelerate learning AI can support learning, not just be the subject. Learning platforms with AI capabilities can personalize content delivery, recommend learning paths and assess mastery through adaptive testing, and virtual tutors and chatbots enable on-demand coaching. 7. Upskill HR and enlist the C-suite HR must transform alongside the rest of the company. Learning leaders should possess fluency in AI, workforce analytics and digital learning infrastructure, and learning development teams should be able to rapidly deploy, iterate and scale training programs. In addition, members of the C-suite must go beyond passive sponsorship. Executives should participate in AI training, publicly demonstrate their new skills and tie them to employee performance assessments and promotion. Leadership buy-in remains one of the most influential variables in successful workforce transformation. 8. Nurture change management skills When AI adoption collides with employee growth, resistance is inevitable. Employees might view AI as a threat to career stability and progression. To address this, a change management focus is crucial. Improving managers' communication skills, creating safe forums for feedback and connecting reskilling efforts to personal growth opportunities can all help. Managing behavioral change with the same rigor as technology change is vital. 9. Create a culture that values learning Many training programs fail because learning is treated as a task, not a core value. Surface-level familiarity with AI tools doesn't drive transformation. Organizations must prioritize curiosity, reflection and experimentation as part of their culture to build real capabilities. They must also publicly celebrate learning and embed knowledge-sharing into team rituals. Organizations should combine structured learning paths with hackathons, ideation contests and sprints where employees can test and apply new AI skills. 10. Think like a university Every company must become a modern corporate academy. Organizations cannot treat education as something that happens before employment. Learning must be aligned with business needs, and training must be integrated into career path planning. 11. Use multiple tools No single provider or platform can meet all learning needs. Companies should combine internal training on proprietary tools and processes with training that's conducted by external partners. Employees should pursue industry-standard certifications. 12. Train your ecosystem, not just your employees A company's resellers, distributors, agents and partners are extensions of the brand. As AI reshapes customer expectations, partners should possess the same AI fluency and capabilities as internal teams, including product knowledge, platform literacy and the ability to explain AI-driven features or experiences to customers. Neglecting partner training could introduce inconsistency and confusion.