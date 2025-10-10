The AI skills gap is getting worse: Why and what to do

A lack of AI skills is leading to a labor shortage, and many employees do not possess the expertise needed to use the technology for their existing jobs. As learning and development staff would be involved in any upskilling efforts, HR can work with leaders at their company to address the AI skills gap in a few different ways.

Some challenges that companies might encounter include workers who are reluctant to adopt AI skills because they believe they will be replaced and leaders who are struggling to decide which AI skills to teach employees.

Here’s more about the AI skills gap and steps that companies can take to address it.

Why the AI skills gap matters According to some recent surveys, employees have concerns about their lack of AI training. Fifty-one percent of surveyed employees said they do not feel they are able to use AI well, according to the 2025 "Trust, attitudes and use of artificial intelligence" report by the University of Melbourne and KPMG International. In addition, 47% of employees said they have not received any training in AI or similar areas. Employees also said they have made mistakes with AI, further indicating a need for training. Between 48 and 49% of employees admitted to having fed sensitive company data -- including information related to company finances, customers, sales and copyrighted content -- to public AI platforms, according to the University of Melbourne and KPMG study. However, some workers might not want to adopt AI because they believe the technology will negatively affect their jobs, including potentially replacing them. "There is a lot of anxiety around it, and that probably doesn't help [with the skills] gap," said Isabella Loaiza, a postdoctoral researcher at the MIT Sloan School of Management in Cambridge, Mass. In addition, the fact that some companies are still identifying their overall AI-related goals can complicate AI employee training further. "I’m hesitant to say [there is] too much of a gap because we don't even know which gap we're trying to close exactly," said Alexandra Levit, co-author of Deep Talent: How to Transform Your Organization and Empower Your Employees Through AI.