6 of the top AI courses for HR professionals

Today, AI is part of many aspects of company operations, including HR. HR professionals may find it helpful to learn more about the technology by enrolling in AI courses.

Some AI HR use cases include summarizing resumes, creating job descriptions and answering employee questions. However, HR employees must be aware of issues such as AI bias. AI courses for HR professionals can help them gain the skills necessary to use AI effectively.

Here are some of the top AI courses for HR employees.

Generative AI: Advance Your Human Resources Career (Coursera) "Generative AI: Advance Your Human Resources (HR) Career" was created by IBM as part of the Generative AI for Human Resources (HR) Professionals specialization. It's a three-module course covering the benefits, use cases and impact of AI in HR and delves into different generative AI tools as well as how to use them for strategic functions, like workforce planning and employee engagement. The course also helps students create an adoption roadmap and explores some of the ethical considerations of using AI. The course generally has good reviews, with one user writing that it was very informative and another noting that the course has content that will likely be of interest to HR professionals.

AI Applications in People Management (Coursera) Coursera's "AI Applications in People Management" was created by University of Pennsylvania. This four-module AI course for HR professionals covers how AI and machine learning can apply to HR functions, the limitations of AI data for HR decisions and the ways in which users can potentially mitigate bias using blockchain technology. The class is part of the AI for Business Specialization. This course has received high user ratings, with one stating that the teachers were engaging and the course content was challenging, and others writing that the course was insightful and easy to follow, even without a data science background. Some users wrote that they would have liked for the course to include more technical material.

Generative AI in HR -- Impact and Application of Gen AI (Coursera) "Generative AI in HR -- Impact and Application of Gen AI" was created by Board Infinity and is a two-module beginner-level course that covers use cases for generative AI in HR departments. The class also discusses broader implications of and trends related to generative AI, including ethical issues like bias and the role of predictive analytics in decision-making. Users generally give this course high marks, with one saying that the class is a helpful introduction to generative AI and another writing that the course information is insightful. However, some users wrote that they found the course content to be generic and that the class could benefit from more use cases.

Generative AI for Human Resource Professionals: Gen AI in HR (Udemy) "Generative AI for Human Resource Professionals: Gen AI in HR" consists of five parts and covers the ways in which HR professionals can use generative AI for recruitment and employee engagement. The course also includes content about avoiding bias and protecting sensitive information. The majority of users give the class four stars or above on a five-star scale, and some students wrote in their reviews that they found the course to be informative. However, some users wrote that it is most suitable for beginners, while others felt the course content was actually too advanced.

AI for HR: Master Artificial Intelligence in Human Resources (UdemyXpert) "AI for HR: Master Artificial Intelligence in Human Resources" enables users to explore various HR software applications that include AI. The course covers recruitment, AI-based performance management, managing an employer brand and using AI for employee training, among other topics. The course has received mostly positive reviews, with users saying that the course is informative and easy to follow.