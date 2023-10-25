The human problem with generative AI in HR



Much can go wrong with generative AI in HR, ranging from errors in the technology to mistakes by humans operating these systems. The problems can come from two different directions: internal and external.

Generative AI requires human oversight, but experts say attention might fall away as workers become too complacent and trusting of the technology. Generative AI's ability to give wrong answers convincingly and its bias potential are also part of the risk of AI in HR.

Generative AI might also deliver external threats to HR. Job seekers can use large language models (LLMs), such as those that underpin ChatGPT, to craft resumes and cover letters with the right experience, words and phrases to be selected by an AI-enabled applicant screening system. That can make more work for recruiters in verifying various claims.

Nonetheless, HR managers are feeling pressure to adopt generative AI. In Gartner surveys, 76% of HR leaders have reported that "if they don't adopt [generative AI] within the next one or two years, they'll be lagging," said Eser Rizaoglu, a Gartner analyst speaking at the company's ReimagineHR Conference in Orlando on Monday.

Using Gartner's hype cycle methodology, which it contends represents the typical path of new technologies, Rizaoglu said generative AI interest has reached the "peak of inflated expectations." Following rising expectations is the "trough of disillusionment," which may have some users giving up on the technology.

Rizaoglu believes it will take two to three years for generative AI to start to demonstrate maturity -- the final stage of Gartner's five-phase hype cycle.

But there will be pitfalls to HR's adoption of AI, including the risk of putting too much trust in AI recommendations, said Balaji Padmanabhan, professor of decision, operations and information technologies at the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business.

The complacency risk "will never go away," Padmanabhan said. "And once the comfort level increases, that risk may actually increase in time."

The risk of too much trust One of the initial generative AI applications is writing job descriptions. Here, Padmanabhan can see how complacency might take over. He said employees might stop checking future job description outputs once the AI system correctly constructs the first 10 job descriptions. Padmanabhan said other generative AI risks include the "huge problem" of incorrect answers. LLMs don't understand the underlying knowledge in their data; instead, they learn how to connect words. "They're learning the structure of language, which is what they're meant to do," he said. Padmanabhan said generative AI needs verification systems to double-check any outputs. One model might be verification as a service, where humans with expertise in benefits, for instance, review an LLM's responses. John Farley, managing director of the cyber liability practice at Gallagher, a risk management and HR and benefits consulting firm in Chicago, believes enthusiasm about new technologies pushes aside discussions of risk. "All too often as a society, we tend not to think about the things that can go wrong," Farley said. "We gravitate toward efficiencies and get excited about the potential that new technology brings to an organization." To protect themselves from such risks, employers will need to take several steps, such as having contracts with vendors that address liability on issues such as intellectual property protection, according to Farley. They'll also need strong data governance programs to ensure that AI systems are used correctly by employees, he said. Gartner says new technologies start off with inflated expectations, illustrated by the path of blockchain and metaverse technologies, which are seeing declining interest. Right now, interest in generative AI is high.