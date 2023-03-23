Hireology CEO: ChatGPT will kick off HR tech arms race

Hireology, an HR and recruiting systems vendor, is incorporating ChatGPT into its platform for writing job descriptions. The company believes it might be the first HR tech platform to offer this large language model as a tool to customers. While it is hard to determine if it’s the first, one thing is sure: It won't be the last.

Before ChatGPT's introduction, Hireology users could either write a job description from scratch or use the vendor's library of available job descriptions as a starting point or template.

But now the generative AI tool can write a job description based on the type of job a customer is trying to fill and what Hireology knows about that customer, said Adam Robinson, CEO and co-founder of the Chicago-based firm.

Robinson sees the introduction of ChatGPT in job description writing as a safe test for its customers. Hireology’s tool, dubbed Beaker, will speed up the time it takes to carry out this task but will not remove humans from the process altogether. It is in beta, but customers can sign up for it on a first-come, first-served basis at no extra cost.

Robinson is enthusiastic about the potential HR impact of large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT created by OpenAI.

"I believe that this is a before-and-after moment," Robinson said of ChatGPT. "This will kick off an arms race in HR tech and the HR technology vendor ecosystem."

"For HR tech, I can't think of a bigger industry more ripe to adopt this technology," he said. Robinson added that anything in HR that doesn’t involve human-to-human interaction has the potential for automation.

For instance, Robinson said a future ChatGPT-enabled tool could examine a company’s candidate base and compile a list of everyone who had applied for a job that is now open again. It would then create an email and alert these previous candidates of the job opening. "That's something that today is a manual effort," he said.

ChatGPT can save time in recruiting by responding to candidates and setting up schedules, according to Robinson. He added that GPT-4, which launched last week, "is entirely capable of generating a conversation between a manager and a candidate to automate scheduling. "