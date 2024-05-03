ChatGPT and human resources: What HR leaders should know

While generative AI tools like ChatGPT have time-saving potential, HR leaders must be aware of the drawbacks of the technology as well to avoid problems like relying on incorrect information.

ChatGPT is one version of generative AI (GenAI). Through machine learning, the tool grows "smarter" over time, with the goal of producing better, more relevant results as it learns from data.

Some HR applications for ChatGPT include employee benefits enrollment, employee survey data analysis and performance management assistance, said Dan Kaplan, senior client partner in the CHRO practice at Korn Ferry, an organizational consulting firm headquartered in Los Angeles.

However, the technology is in its early stages, so HR leaders should be cautious when deploying it, Kaplan said.

Failure is more likely without a strategic, planned approach. And while generative AI has potential applications across many HR areas, moving too quickly or reactively can result in failure.

"[For example,] we have seen companies that have tried to use AI to automate their performance review process, only to find that the tool is not ready yet, or that it's incredibly time-consuming to manage [the AI] and get it done right," Kaplan said.

Learn more about ChatGPT, its HR applications and potential problems that HR leaders should be aware of.

4 HR tasks that ChatGPT can carry out Some HR tasks are more of a natural fit for ChatGPT than others. Here are some of the areas worth exploring.

senior client partner

in the CHRO practice

1. Job interview improvements Helping compose job descriptions is one area in which ChatGPT can potentially save recruiters time. The tool can also compose interview questions as well as share optimum responses with recruiters, Kaplan said. Kaplan sees this capability as an improvement over traditional interview tools. "One of the weaknesses that has always existed with interview guides is [they] tell people what questions to ask [but they] don't tell them what answers they're looking for," he said. "ChatGPT can actually tell you, here are examples of what the right answer will look like." 2. HR content creation ChatGPT can help HR staff compose text such as an email to send out to employees with company news. The tool can also add industry-specific context to company communications, said Ben Eubanks, chief research officer at Lighthouse Research & Advisory, a marketing research firm based in Huntsville, Ala.

chief research officer at

For example, HR staff working for an automotive company could ask ChatGPT to add automotive examples when composing an email to staff about benefits changes. "It [could] say, 'You know how this part on a car works. That's how your deductible works for your insurance,'" Eubanks said. "It will make it [easier] for that audience to understand, and they [won't] need to have all of the nerdy HR knowledge of how all the benefits work." 3. 360 feedback facilitation ChatGPT can provide a starting point for the creation of 360 feedback. For example, a manager can prompt the tool to write a 300-word 360 feedback report on a specific individual, then the manager can fine-tune the report, said Bret Greenstein, partner and generative AI leader at PwC. Greenstein believes this can save managers time and in some cases might even help motivate the manager to create the report. "It encourages [the sharing of] feedback [when ChatGPT] makes people faster at doing those things," he said. "When it's tedious, you tend not to want to do it because it takes a giant chunk of time." 3. Individualized career pathing One common HR challenge is the creation of personalized career paths that direct employees toward relevant skills development and training opportunities. ChatGPT can potentially help with this, said Anthony Abbatiello, partner and workforce transformation leader at PwC. For example, an employee could share their current skills along with their future career goals, such as moving from an associate-level position into a leadership role. The generative AI tool would then carry out the following tasks:

workforce transformation

leader at PwC Anthony Abbatiello,workforce transformationleader at PwC List the skills required for the leadership position.

Identify the individual's potential skills and knowledge gaps.

List available learning opportunities that could help fill those gaps. "The customer-facing functions are really the ones that are generating the best value today in GenAI [if] you look at the employee as the customer of the organization," Abbatiello said.