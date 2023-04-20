Oracle HCM adds new career development tool

There is increasing demand for tools that help employees develop skills, especially in a tight job market. These HR tools include systems that assist employees by matching skills training with opportunities, something illustrated by the latest addition to the Oracle HCM cloud platform.

Oracle's new product, Oracle Grow, gives employees a dashboard that presents career options, career paths and the skills needed to advance. It draws information about the employee from Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM databases and uses AI-based intelligence it gathers from job requisitions, ongoing projects and other sources to identify needed skills.

Oracle says it is responding to rapid job market changes, most recently underscored by the arrival of large language models (LLMs) such as OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard. This technology "is really going to disrupt many knowledge workers in our industry," said Chris Leone, senior vice president for Oracle applications development.

"We need to figure out how to deal with these new LLMs and what impact they're going to have on our businesses," Leone said during an Oracle HCM online forum held Wednesday to present the new tool.

The Oracle Grow career planning tool is Oracle's newest addition to its HCM suite.

Businesses have been dealing with high quit rates and competition for highly skilled jobs, at least until tech companies started shedding jobs last fall. The arrival of ChatGPT has shown that skills are changing rapidly. LLMs have created, almost overnight, demand for prompt engineers who can write prompts that elicit the best responses from these systems. Employers have emphasized upskilling and reskilling employees to help meet the need for new skills.

Scott Wardlow, chief product officer for HR at JPMorgan Chase & Co., said employees at the financial services firm want to continue to grow their skills. "To do that, we have to know how to tailor and direct content to them so that they can consume it at the right time at the right place on their schedule," he said during the online presentation Wednesday.