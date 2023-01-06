Hiring still outpaces tech layoffs, but cuts leave scars

The tech industry continues to shed jobs, but hiring still exceeds layoffs. Affected workers will likely be in demand, especially by other industries that need their skills.

But laid-off workers who land new jobs might be less loyal and a retention risk. More grimly, according to research, layoffs have a negative effect on the health of those affected.

This week saw significant layoffs for tech. Amazon cut 18,000 employees -- 8,000 more than previously planned in November -- with most of the cuts in its HR organization and stores, and Salesforce eliminated nearly 8,000 workers after it acknowledged it had hired too many.

Many of those who lost their jobs were likely working in tech occupations. For instance, Amazon's HR organization, called People Experience and Technology Solutions, was recently advertising for software development managers; applied scientists with a master's or doctorate degree in computer science, statistics and other skills; and technical program managers.

The rehiring prospects for these workers could be strong. The technology industry added 17,600 jobs last month, part of the 223,000 jobs the U.S. government said Friday were added to the economy last month, according to an analysis by CompTIA. Moreover, the industry group said employers throughout the economy added some 130,000 tech workers in December.