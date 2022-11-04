Tech jobs grow despite layoffs, hiring freezes and Elon Musk

From the headlines, tech employment looks shaky, with a rising number of firms either laying off workers or pulling back on hiring. But the U.S. Department of Labor employment data released Friday indicates the tech industry is continuing to hire.

While some large companies have been cutting back, midsize companies "that have been starving for talent" are taking advantage and hiring workers who have been let go, said Victor Janulaitis, CEO at Janco Associates Inc., a labor market research firm.

Janco, which keeps tabs on tech jobs, counted 15,300 new IT jobs last month and is increasing its tech jobs growth estimate for 2022 to 188,000 new IT jobs.

Janulaitis said many of the layoffs are managers -- not coders. "You are going to see the middle management layer go," he said.

Another labor market research analyst echoed the point, saying demand for technology workers remains.

"We're adding jobs," said David Foote, co-founder and chief analyst at labor market research firm Foote Partners LLC. He said that need for technology expertise is due to its widening importance in every aspect of a business.

"The point is that every company is a tech company," Foote said.

Warnings keep arriving But large companies have been sending out warnings. In a blog post this week, Amazon said the firm has put a "pause on new incremental hires in our corporate workforce." The pause will remain in place for the next few months as the firm continues "to monitor what we're seeing in the economy," wrote Beth Galetti, senior vice president of people experience and technology at Amazon. Stripe Inc., a payment processing platform, said it was cutting about 14% of its staff, reducing it to 7,000, the number of employees it had in February. Stripe CEO Patrick Collison said the firm was "much too optimistic about the internet economy's near-term growth in 2022 and 2023." And then there is Elon Musk's Twitter, which is reportedly cutting as many as half of its employees. Five former workers filed a lawsuit in federal court Thursday, claiming Twitter violated California Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which requires 60 days advance written notice of a mass layoff. The lawsuit noted that employees "were locked out of their Twitter accounts, which they understood as a signal that they were being laid off." Businesses, in general, are worried about the current economic outlook. This week, a PwC survey found that 81% of executives believe there will be a recession in the next six months. The professional services firm surveyed about 660 business professionals, including CFOs, CHROs, CIOs, members of boards of directors, and others.