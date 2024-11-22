Trump's federal cuts could undo diversity gains

The U.S. federal government is far more successful in hiring underrepresented groups than Silicon Valley. However, this progress might unravel if President-elect Donald Trump's administration pushes through large federal budget cuts, leading to mass workforce reductions.

Black workers, for instance, make up more than 25% of the federal government's technical workforce, or about 81,000 employees in computer-related jobs, software development and engineering, according to government data. By contrast, Black workers hold only 8% of computer, engineering and management roles in the private sector, despite representing more than 12% of the U.S. population, according to a Brookings Institution study released this week.

Silicon Valley reports even smaller numbers. Black workers in tech roles at Google are at 4.2%, and at Microsoft, it's 5.9%, according to their respective 2024 diversity reports.

The federal government has historically prioritized diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). Beyond racial and gender diversity, it also gives hiring preference to veterans, who at the end of fiscal year 2023 accounted for 30% of its 2.3 million civilian employees. About 53% of veterans in the federal workforce have a disability, according to FY 2021 data from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

However, Trump's incoming administration has proposed federal cuts that could shrink its workforce by half, potentially hurting diversity representation at federal agencies.

Elon Musk, who founded SpaceX and co-founded Tesla, and Vivek Ramaswamy, a pharmaceutical company entrepreneur, will lead Trump's planned Department of Government Efficiency, which is tasked with regulation and workforce reduction. "A drastic reduction in federal regulations provides sound industrial logic for mass head-count reductions across the federal bureaucracy," they said in a Wall Street Journal op-ed Wednesday.

DEI does not have Trump administration support. Musk called DEI "immoral" and "illegal," claiming that it discriminates based on race and gender in a January post on X, formerly Twitter.

Reductions in force of 50% or more of the federal workforce will not only significantly erode pathways to these jobs for underrepresented workers, but will likely cause a bump in unemployment nationally. Robert MaximFellow, Brookings Metro