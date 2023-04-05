DEI initiatives hurt by budget cuts, hostile politics

At a recent U.S. House Armed Services Committee hearing, the Department of Defense's diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives came under a blistering attack by the committee chair, U.S. Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.).

The "DEI apparatus is based on faulty science and misguided principles," Banks said, arguing that these initiatives might increase bias and take away time from warfighter training. He put the Pentagon's DEI officials on the spot, but they are far from alone in facing threats to these programs.

Multiple states, including Florida, Texas, Missouri and Iowa, are seeing efforts to stop public funding of DEI initiatives for colleges. Meanwhile, in the private sector, layoffs and restructurings are testing businesses' resolve to continue with their DEI programs.

Corporate DEI "budgets are shrinking or evaporating," said Janine Yancey, founder and CEO at Emtrain, a San Francisco-based company that makes a compliance training SaaS platform. "And this is even with historically very open, very progressive organizations."

A former employment lawyer, Yancey said the cuts aren't affecting Emtrain's platform because it can demonstrate how training reduces bias, harassment and discrimination claims. These types of claims rise during corporate layoffs, she said.

DEI software But overall, budgets for spending on new DEI tools are in doubt, said Stacia Garr, co-founder and principal analyst at RedThread Research. DEI "budgets have dramatically declined, and that includes head count," she said. DEI software can help identify bias in job descriptions and performance evaluations. It also provides workforce analytics, tracks DEI initiatives and gathers employee feedback. DEI initiatives gained ground for several reasons in recent years. The swell of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020 was especially influential, prompting organizations including HR vendors to look at their shortcomings in hiring a diverse workforce, and particularly Black workers. The interest helped drive demand for DEI tools, which Garr has been tracking. As demand for DEI software increased, HR platform vendors added tools to their platforms, meaning that businesses "don't necessarily have to have a dedicated DEI tech solution," Garr said. Just how tech industry layoffs will affect DEI initiatives is now a new question. Businesses, in their annual voluntary diversity reports, have not yet reported workforce composition by gender, race and ethnicity since the layoffs started last year. Meta, Facebook's parent organization, has cut 21,000 people in six months and has a workforce that is only 37% women, according to its 2022 diversity report. It also unveiled its intentions to become a flat organization -- a structure with few managers -- and according to one study, this might deter some women from applying to job openings. Reuben Hurst, a Ph.D. student at the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business, worked with two other researchers to determine whether flat organizations helped or hurt women.